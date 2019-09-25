The best start in Liberty’s program history continued Tuesday with a rare 3-1 victory over Fauquier’s field hockey team on the road in Warrenton.
That win gave the Eagles a 10-0 record, tying their all-time best for wins in a season. They previously finished 2017 with a 10-8 record after also winning 10 games in 2002.
And now Liberty has at least six more games in 2019 to set a new record for wins, an incredible possibility after the Eagles recently amassed only a 12-52 record over four seasons. They finished 4-12 in each of the 2016, 2015 and 2014 seasons after going 0-16 in 2013.
Since that span, Liberty has an impressive 29-18 record over three seasons.
On Tuesday, Gretchen Thomas, Skylar Hadler and Daphne Daymude scored a goal to end a losing streak of at least 12 games against Fauquier, spanning at least six seasons.
For the Falcons, Jessica Summers scored on an assist by Lucy Arnold in the loss.
Kettle Run field hockey 1, Culpeper 0
It took overtime, but the Kettle Run Cougars defeated Culpeper’s field hockey team 1-0 Tuesday on the road.
So they recorded their fifth shutout of the season en route to a 6-3 record.
Paige Proctor scored the winning goal for Kettle Run.
Highland boys soccer 1, Wakefield 0
Matt Hoerner scored less than six minutes into the first half Tuesday and the Hawks held strong defensively over the next 76 minutes to give the Highland Hawks their second shutout of the boys soccer season, winning 1-0 over Wakefield at home in Warrenton.
The victory kept Highland undefeated in Delaney Athletic Conference play at 4-0 while boosting their overall record to 5-1-1, while Wakefield fell to 1-1 and 3-2.
The Hawks controlled the ball much of the opening 10 minutes and that pressure paid off when they drew a foul in the 18-yard box. Hoerner, a senior captain, took the free kick from 22 yards out and scored with a shot past the lower right side of the Owls’ wall with 34 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the first half.
Wakefield responded with a possession advantage over the next 25 minutes, but the Owls couldn’t convert any scoring opportunities. The teams then combined for a scoreless second half.
“The Owls goalkeeper made some excellent saves in the second half,” Hawks coach Rick Ashley said, “and the Owls defense was organized and strong throughout the game.”
Highland girls tennis 9, Wakefield 0
The Highland Hawks shut out an opponent for the third time this girls tennis season by beating Wakefield 9-0 Tuesday on the road in The Plains.
They won 72 of 79 games in the nine matches to remain undefeated at 5-0 overall and in Delaney Athletic Conference play.
Winning 8-0 were No. 2 singles player Kiki Wegdam, No. 4 Alexa Graham, the No. 2 doubles team of Paris Wegdam and Skylar Place, and the No. 3 team of Graham and Savannah Gerhardt. Adding 8-1 victories were Paris Wegdam at No. 1 singles, No. 3 Lauren Medica, and Gerhardt at No. 6.
Winning 8-2 were Place at No. 5 and the No. 1 doubles team of Kiki Wegdam and Medica.
Highland field hockey 1, Wakefield 0
Highland goalie Alexis Conlin made eight saves Tuesday to help the Hawks beat Wakefied’s field hockey team 1-0 on the road in The Plains.
After a scoreless first half, Mallory Furgal scored the winning goal soon after halftime with an assist by Ella Nelson to improve the Hawks’ record to 2-1.
“A beautiful corner shot,” Highland coach Kristen Conques said.
“The team worked well together to move the ball up the field offensively and to stop the breaks defensively,” she said.
Highland volleyball 3, Wakefield 0
The Highland Hawks earned their first victory in Delaney Athletic Conference play Tuesday by beating Wakefield’s volleyball team 3-0 on the road in The Plains.
Rylee Mayer amassed 18 of the Hawks’ 44 kills in the 25-19, 25-20, 25-17 win to give them a 1-1 record in the DAC with a 7-7 mark overall.
“After another sluggish start, we got on track,” said Highland coach Gary Hicklin, whose team played without starting freshman setter Ellie Earnhardt due to an illness.
Mayer and Bridget Conlon took over the setting responsibilities while also leading the Hawks’ front-row attack. Conlon finished with six kills, while libero Lyndi Thornhill had five aces and a 100 serving percentage on 15 attempts.
Thornhill was also “effective providing defensive passes to assist the setting,” Hicklin said.
Highland cross country
The Highland Hawks set a handful of personal-record times Tuesday during the Fredericksburg Academy cross country invitational, helping their boys team place fifth.
Junior Luke Stern led Highland individually by finishing 18th with a time of 22 minutes, 35 seconds.
“One of his all-time best races,” Hawks co-coach Adam Rossi said. “Overall, we are extremely proud of the grit, determination and teamwork on display.”
Tim Hubbard finished in 26:58 by cutting about six minutes off of his time last race, while fellow freshman Sammy Foosaner cut about four minutes to finish in 28:33.
“Impressive efforts by two promising young runners,” Rossi said.
Eight grader Connor Harris added a time of 30:03, while senior Andrew Debes finished in 40:42 by improving upon his previous personal record by about five minutes.
For the Highland girls, sophomore Susannah Kirby set a new personal record in 23:59 while eighth grader Madisyn Carter finished in 25:09 and sophomore Isabella Ormiston finished in 29:04 to improve her personal record by about four minutes.
