Outside hitter Rylee Mayer’s 12 kills Friday helped the Highland Hawks defeat Tandem Friends’ volleyball team 3-0 on the road in Charlottesville.
The 25-21, 25-15, 25-16 victory improved Highland’s record to 1-1 in the Delaney Athletic Conference and 6-7 overall.
Sophomore middle hitters Sydney Mitchell and Ashby Rodgers added five and two kills respectively with the aid of freshman setter Ellie Earnhardt.
“Earnhardt is managing and moving the volleyball more efficiently, which is improving our front row attack, especially with our two sophomore middles,” Hawks coach Gary Hicklin said. “We controlled the match with consistent play from our offense and defense.”
Highland boys soccer 4, Randolph Macon Academy 1
The Highland Hawks rebounded from their first loss of the 2019 boys soccer season with a 4-1 victory Friday over Randolph Macon Academy at home in Warrenton.
Pierce Maurelli’s two goals and one assist helped boost the Hawks’ record to 4-1-1 after they lost Tuesday to Seton, 1-0. They finished Friday with a 24-2 advantage in shots on goal despite suffering from multiple illnesses and injuries this week.
Maurelli scored the winning goal with about 7 minutes remaining in the first half. The Yellow Jackets’ goalkeeper deflected an initial Highland shot, but Maurelli tapped the rebound into the goal for a 2-0 halftime lead.
Randolph Macon responded only three minutes into the second half with a counter-attack goal that sailed about 25 yards and just over the grasp of Highland’s goalkeeper to make the score 2-1. The Hawks, however, scored two more goals in the final nine minutes of the second half.
Left winger David Light threw a ball into Santiago Moreno, who dribbled past two RMA defenders and lofted a ball to Maurelli, who volleyed the ball into the net from the right side. Then forward Will Garr won the ball on the left side of the midfield before beating three RMA defenders and scoring past the Yellow Jackets’ goalkeeper at the far post.
Moreno earlier had Highland’s first goal after a scoreless 31-minute span. Maurelli flicked a ball, played out of the back, to Moreno, who tucked it into the far corner of the net.
That happened after the Hawks changed from a 3-5-2 formation to a 4-4-2 early in the first half.
“Because the Yellow Jackets proved to be extremely fast on the counter attack,” Highland coach Rick Ashley said.
Highland girls tennis 6, Fredericksburg Academy 3
The Highland Hawks failed to shut out an opponent for the first time this girls tennis season, but they still remained undefeated with a 6-3 victory over Fredericksburg Academy at home in Warrenton.
“A great win,” said Highland coach Paola Riccetti, who has a 3-0 record. “Everyone played hard and fought for every point.”
Paris Wegdam led Highland by winning the No. 2 doubles match 8-1 with Skylar Place and also winning the No. 2 singles match 8-3. Adding 8-2 victories were No. 1 Kiki Wegdam and No. 4 Alexa Graham, while the No. 1 doubles team of Kiki Wegdam and Lauren Medica won 8-3 with Medica also winning 8-4 in the No. 2 singles match.
Place lost the No. 5 singles match 8-4 while No. 6 Grace Petronzio lost 8-1 and the No. 3 doubles team of Graham and Petronzio lost 8-0.
Highland field hockey 4, Trinity Christian 0
The Highland Hawks rebounded from a season-opening loss by beating Trinity Christian’s field hockey team 4-0 Thursday at home in Warrenton.
Gabby Brisbin scored two goals to give Highland a 1-1 record.
“The team worked hard to accomplish the goals we have worked on this week,” Hawks coach Kristen Conques said. “I am pleased with our improvements and our teamwork.”
Jenna Gill finished with one goal and one assist, while Cristina Sirianni had one goal and Charlotte Teach had one assist.
