With a 3-0 win Friday over King Abdullah, the Highland Hawks have won 12 consecutive sets this volleyball season.
The 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 victory at home in Warrenton gave Highland an 8-4 record (2-1 Delaney Athletic Conference).
Junior Rylee Mayer led the Hawks with nine kills, and adding six each were junior Bridget Conlon, sophomore Ashby Rodgers and sophomore Sydney Mitchell.
Highland boys soccer 3, Trinity Christian 1
Three different Highland players scored Thursday to keep the Hawks undefeated in Delaney Athletic Conference play with a 3-1 victory over Trinity Christian’s boys soccer team at home in Warrenton.
“This was the Hawks' best overall team performance of the season,” said Highland coach Rick Ashley, whose record improved to 4-0 in the DAC and 6-1 overall. “They started strong and finished strong, and played with a high level of energy and a very competitive spirit.”
Attacking midfielder Santiago Moreno scored the winning goal with 26 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first half. He gave Highland that 2-0 lead after midfielder Liam White won a ball in the center of the Hawks' attacking half of the field. White drove toward the left sideline before passing back to Moreno, who took two touches to his right and made a shot from about 18 yards out into the lower right corner of the net.
Trinity Christian responded a few minutes later by scoring on a free kick from 19 yards out after Highland’s goalkeeper handled the ball just outside the 18-yard box.
“There was a slight let up after the [Trinity] goal,” Ashley said.
But then forward Will Garr gave Highland a 3-1 lead with 22:45 remaining in the second half. He controlled a rebound and, although pressured from behind and falling to his right, scored by deflecting the ball off the Gryphons’ post and off the hands of their goalkeeper.
“A magnificent strike,” Ashley said. Then the Hawks “defended well and continued to press when there were opportunities in the closing minutes.”
Earlier, 61 seconds into the first half, midfielder Alden Long assisted a goal by Pierce Maurelli, who beat the Gryphons’ goalkeeper to the ball and chipped a shot over keeper.
