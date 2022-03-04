The Virginia steeplechase season opens this Saturday with the March 5 Rappahannock Hunt Point-to-Point at The Hill near Culpeper.
Post time is 1 p.m. for the first of five races. Complete entries and details are at centralentryoffice.com.
In other Virginia racing news, the state’s only pari-mutuel racetrack, Colonial Downs in New Kent County, has been sold to Churchill Downs Inc.
Churchill entered an agreement to purchase all the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment, a series of gaming properties around the nation that includes the Virginia track and six associated off-track betting parlors.
The transaction is for $2.485 billion, according to a release from CDI.
In addition to Colonial, properties involved in the deal include del Lago Resort and Casino in New York and the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Iowa. All three properties include traditional casinos or, in Colonial’s case, slot-like historical horse racing devices.
Churchill also purchased the right to develop up to five additional HHR venues with an additional 2,300 more game machines.
Colonial Downs runs a summer “turf festival” live race meet, including hurdle races on the main course each week, this year July 11 to Sept. 7. Find details at colonialdowns.com.
