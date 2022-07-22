Sam Fisher’s championship trophy collection continues to grow.
Fisher, a 2020 Fauquier High School graduate and current Virginia Tech wrestler, dominated the field in the recent Pan-American Games U20 free- style wrestling tournament held in Oaxtepec, Mexico. The tournament was Fisher’s first international event after earning a berth on the United States’ national U20 squad.
“My coaches and I know I have the ability to pick up big wins and consistently produce good results,” Fisher said in a recent email. “But my biggest weakness has been both my consistency and in-match concentration. Things we have been evaluating and working on more than anything these past two years.“
Fisher swept aside three opponents to capture the 86-kilogram (182-pound) Pan-American champion- ship.
The Hokie began his title run by defeating Guatemala’s Cesar Andres Ubico Estrada in the quarterfinals. Fisher mounted a 5-1 lead through the opening three minutes en route to a 9-3 victory.
In the semifinal round, Fisher registered a take- down 45 seconds into his match versus Canadian Aiden Stevenson. Thirty nine seconds later, the match ended with a pin to send the former Fauquier Falcon into championship match July 10.
His foe was Jhon Sebastian Sanchez Solis of Ecuador. Fisher continued his aggressive style, dispatching Solis in only 65 seconds via 10-0 win by technical superiority
The decision was Fisher’s second major championship in 70 days. He earlier won the United States Marine Corps U20 Open event May 1 with a 6-0 record. The 86-kilogram gold medal earned his first age-group national team berth.
This was the Hokie’s first tournament abroad representing the United States after an impressive summer.
”I think one of the keys to my successful run was focusing on how I wrestle rather than the result going into matches.” Fisher stated. “Going into every match, my focus was on wres- tling a smart and focused match and controlling the things I can control.
“Winning just so happened to be a result of doing that well.”
Fisher is listed as a redshirt sophomore by Virginia Tech.
