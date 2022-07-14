In most sports, it helps to be fast. John Bynaker is very fast.
He’s been timed running 60 yards in 6.76 seconds and owns the regional record for the 300-meter dash.
The Marshall native and just-graduated Fauquier Falcon played three varsity seasons of football, two of baseball, and a single year of track, which he went out for on a lark as a senior.
He wound up becoming a valued leader on each of those teams. For his prowess as a multi-sport athlete and his demonstrated leadership, Bynaker is the Fauquier Times 2022 Fauquier High Boys Athlete of the Year.
“When I play sports, I succeed through my athleticism,” he said. “Like in baseball beating out ground balls, or in football chasing down people or running away from people.
“As long as I can remember, I’ve kind of been the speedy guy.”
Multi-sport star
Bynaker was a wide receiver and safety on the football gridiron, a left-handed outfielder and lead-off batter for the baseball team, and a multi-faceted sprinter on the track, sprinting distances of 55, 200, and 300 meters and teaming up on two relays.
On the football team, he earned second-team All-Northwestern District honors as a defensive back, and was an honorable mention wide receiver while developing a strong synergy with quarterback and longtime friend Banks Massey.
For his senior year of baseball, Bynaker hit .324 with 18 stolen bases, walking 13 times while striking out just 12.
In his one year of track, he earned all-region distinction in the 300 meters, the 4x200-meter relay, and the 4x400 relay. He won a district title in the 55-meter dash, and set a new Region 4C record in the winter 300-meter race, running it in a personal best 36.95 seconds.
He’s played baseball ever since he played blastball, a form of tee-ball, at age 3, and he’s played football since playing in a flag league at age 5. But he never ran track until his senior year.
Last winter, he tried the sport “on a whim” despite no previous experience.
“I really just fell in love with it. It’s a lot different than other sports. There’s no defense, so it’s just your best against their best.”
Bynaker realized he could be a track standout while running the 300-meter race in an outdoor meet at Fauquier in January, dubbed the Polar Bear Meet.
“It was freezing,” he recalled, “and I was really going, so I slowed down a bit because I didn’t want to pull anything. But then I didn’t hear any footsteps. I was like, wow, where is everybody?”
Playing favorites
With his eclectic trifecta of sports, Bynaker can’t pick a favorite.
“It’s seasonal,” he said. “If you ask me in the fall, I’d say football. Ask me in the spring and I’d say baseball. Any other time, I’d say track.”
Regardless of the season, he’s in the weight room an hour a day, five days a week. His training regimen focuses on fast-twitch muscle fibers, including split squats and other exercises that work out his hamstrings.
“Hamstrings are the key,” he said.
Growing up in sports
As a little kid, Bynaker played in the local Babe Ruth league, but got into travel ball by age 9 as a member of the Blue Ridge Titans of the Northern Virginia Travel Baseball League.
At age 16, he began a couple-year stretch with the Virginia Mizuno showcase club.
He got started in football at age 5 in the Fauquier Youth Flag Football League and was playing tackle a year later. He continued playing in Fauquier Youth Football until commencing his high school career.
Best memories
When he was 12, Bynaker hit his first over-the-fence home run.
“I didn’t feel anything. It just felt so smooth,” he remembered. “It was a low line drive and I was booking it to second. When it went out, I didn’t know what to do. I think I sprinted the bases.” Unexpectedly setting a new Region 4C winter track record supplied the best memory from his brief high school track career. “I was seeded third out of about 15 in the 300,” he said. “I ran it, crossed the line, and heard over the loudspeaker, ‘John Bynaker just set the regional meet record for the 300-meter dash.’ That really made me feel that practice was paying off.”
Sports in his future
This coming fall, Bynaker will attend Virginia Tech as a student, but he’s got a plan to become a student-athlete.
“I’m looking towards the track club team, just to ease into it. If I’m really still all about it after a year or so, I’d commit myself to try to walk on,” he said, musing about joining the Hokies’ ACC championship track squad.
He’s also interested in playing intramural football and perhaps club baseball, but what really intrigues him is being a baseball coach.
“There’s so much you can do as a baseball coach. You can make the sport really fun and inspire someone really small, who may not have the patience for baseball, and make it fun for them.”
Coachspeak
Last Sept. 24, late in the game of what became a 28-14 Fauquier loss to Handley on the gridiron, the Judges’ running back broke loose and was bound for another TD.
Bynaker wasn’t having it. He used his blazing speed and ran the RB down, preventing the score.
“We held after that,” Falcon football coach Karl Buckwalter said. “We show that play to our kids. It is that never-say-never effort and attitude that has permeated our program.”
Like Buckwalter, Bynaker’s other head coaches Matt O’Saben for baseball and Quentin Jones for track rave about Bynaker’s leadership.
“He is a real character guy, a leader by example,” O’Saben said. “If you ever wanted to know how to approach the game and life with hard work and discipline, John would be the guy other players should emulate.”
O’Saben said that Bynaker’s athleticism made him a dangerous offensive weapon on the diamond, scoring 70% of the times he got on base.
The first time Jones saw Bynaker run, his first thought was, “Holy Moses. We got a nice diamond in the rough here.”
Bynaker was already a mature athlete, both physically and mentally, when he went out for track as a senior, Jones said. So he immediately became a leader among his fellow sprinters.
“I could ask him to take some of the younger guys under his wing and guide them,” Jones said. “I felt like I had a guy who made the team better.”
Buckwalter called Bynaker a “caring, giving, selfless young man” whose calm demeanor makes him a leader in high-stress situations. “John is a coach on the field and has an excellent feel for the game,” the football coach said.
“His work ethic is infectious and made everyone around him better.”
Bynaker’s dedication to his teams was evident one Wednesday last spring when he ran in a district track meet in the morning and played in a district tourney baseball game that evening.
But he said his most prominent memory of his time in any Falcon uniform will be those grueling summertime football practices under the hot sun.
“Those are my friends out there,” he said. “It really sinks in, once it’s all over.”
