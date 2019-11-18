Sam Rodman secured his status as arguably the best Liberty boys cross country runner in history Saturday.
The junior finished 10th in the Class 4 state meet at Great Meadow in The Plains to become only the second Liberty boy in history to earn a state medal. Dan Nally also placed 10th in the 2002 Group AA state meet, when VHSL divided itself in three different classes rather than the current six-class system.
But Nally finished that 2002 race at Great Meadow in 16 minutes, 39.77, while Rodman posted a time of 16:08 Saturday.
Rodman was also the only Liberty athlete, boy or girl, to run in a state race since 2014, when Taylor Brown placed seventh in the Class 4A girls competition. In fact, only three Liberty boys have ever run at state with Rodman joining the ranks of Nally and Danny Collins, who placed 19th at the 2013 Class 4A meet.
Jen Modliszewski owns the Eagles’ best overall state performance. She won the 1997 Group AA girls championship.
Elsewhere Saturday during the 2019 Class 4 meet, Fauquier’s Brian Bolles placed 28th in 16:50.
