Sam Rodman surprised himself.
A Liberty High junior, Rodman entered Saturday’s 1,000-meter run at the huge Liberty University Christmas Invitational with his primary aim to use his first indoor track and field race of 2018-19 as a baseline for the remainder of the season.
Instead, he set a Liberty High record in the event and recorded the second-fastest time in the nation this season, according to the announcer at the meet. Rodman won the race in 2 minutes, 32.03 seconds.
“The first thing I did was run over to give my mom a hug,” Rodman, a junior, said.
He was coming off a cross country season that ended with a 10th-place finish at the Class 4 meet, but those races are 5,000 meters and outdoors. So the 1,000 Saturday was much shorter and contested on a 200-meter indoor track.
But Rodman took the lead en route to finishing 1.25 seconds ahead of runner-up David Beck of Harrisonburg. He was one of 152 entries in the massive field separated into 11 distinct sections. He found himself placed in the last section along with seven other runners as the event’s fastest seeds.
“I hadn’t formulated much of a strategy,” Rodman said. “But with other fast runners in my heat, my plan was just to go out fast and tag on to the top runner.”
After the opening 800 meters Rodman “took off on the last lap.”
Before the meet he looked at the national rankings.
“I honestly didn’t think I’d be even close” to those times, he said.
Yet he surpassed his previous personal best by three seconds and qualified for the postseason national championship meet.
Elsewhere for the Liberty Eagles, Nicole Cabanban, Kayla Lopez, Lilly Wingo and Maya Turner finished seventh in the 3,200 girls relay with a time of 11:13.74, while the 3,200 boys relay team of Jacob Phelps, Peter Rummel, Jacob McCoy and Matthew Anderson combined to take ninth in 9:01.87.
Also finishing among the Top 25 was the Liberty girls 800 relay team of Bianca Purpura, Amaya Gaskins, Isabelle Cavins and Madison Serttas in 2:00.24.
