Tennessee's Hillsboro Hounds swept the competition at Sunday’s Virginia Foxhound Club show, earning an unprecedented fourth grand championship in 10 years and wowing an international panel to claim their second-straight champion and reserve Best in Show titles at the world’s largest hound bench show.
Crossbred champion Hillsboro Ringo nosed out English champion Hillsboro Wagtail as the day’s overall winner.
The 74th annual show was held May 29 at Morven Park in Leesburg, the first time the historic competition has been held since the 2019 event. Some 500 hounds representing 41 hunts from 14 states showed in five rings that ran concurrently throughout the day on the ancient oak-shaded lawn of the historic mansion.
Hillsboro Ringo, an entered lemon and white Crossbred dog hound, advanced from his individual class to claim the Crossbred ring title to earn his place in the finals. Sired by Hillsboro Brighton, Ringo is out of Lowcountry River, a pairing selected by Goodwin Hounds’ master and huntsman, Tot Goodwin.
Goodwin paid for stud service by Hillsboro Brighton with “pick of the litter” returned to the Hillsboro Hounds.
That turned out to be Ringo.
“He’s a lovely hound,” said Crossbred ring judge Adrianna Waddy.
English ring winner Hillsboro Wagtail is a mottled red-tick entered English bitch hound. Born of completely Hillsboro Hounds breeding, her sire is Hillsboro Britain. Her mother, Hillsboro Walnut, is no stranger to the competition ring. Walnut was two-time English-ring champion and was 2018 best in show at Virginia.
Wagtail had earned best in show at the Southern Hound Show in Florida in April. That Ringo beat his more experienced kennelmate Wagtail at her own game is a big deal, said Hillsboro joint-master Orrin Ingram. “I’m damn proud of our whole team,” said Ingram. “They’ve worked hard, and it showed today.”
“This was Ringo’s first show, ever,” explained Hillsboro huntsman, Leilani Gray, who took over when her husband, John Gray, retired this season after 42 years with the pack. “Ringo was entered in the 2019 season, but the shows weren’t held in 2020 and 2021, of course.
“He was a little immature for us to bring here in his unentered year, so we just waited.
“I’m glad we did. He’s a beautiful, mature hound.”
Leilani Gray assumed her role as Hillsboro huntsman on May 1, so, on paper, she gets credit for the Virginia win. But she eagerly shares the victories. “It all goes back to decades of Johnny’s breeding.
“It’s not often a pack wins one ring, much less two rings, then to be in best in show competing against, well, competing against yourself.”
She said both hounds are outstanding specimens of their particular breeds. “Ringo was just a little showier at the end of a long day of judging. That little bit extra was all it took.”
The key to the visiting pack winning at the historic Virginia show year after year, and from one ring to another, Gray said, is consistency. John Gray and the Hillsboro masters learned over the years what bloodlines were producing the correct conformation, willing temperament and hunting ability that combine for championship hounds.
Hillsboro Ringo’s sire, Hillsboro Brighton, is grandsire of Hillsboro Wagtail. And Ringo’s full brother – Goodwin Raptor, won the field trial class that combines conformation showing with performance tests. “A good hound is a good hound,” Gray said.
Hillsboro, whose country is an hour south of Nashville, kennels 20 couple of English hounds, 20 couple Crossbreds. “Both types suit our country,” Gray explained why they keep pure lines of both strains. Crossbred hounds tend to be a little bigger; English hounds are renowned for strong voice and bidability. “Our territory is a hilly challenge. We need (the attributes) of both.”
Leilani Gray is just the fourth huntsman ever to hunt the Hillsboro hounds since it was established in 1932 in Brentwood, Tennessee, an hour north of the club’s current territory. Legendary huntsman Felix Peach was the first Hillsboro huntsman, then English professional Bob Gray. John Gray took over for his brother in 1980. Leilani Gray becomes the third Gray to handle the pack.
“I absolutely know how lucky I am to be a part of the Hillsboro team and to be able to hunt such quality hounds,” Gray said. “We’re thrilled.”
Complete results and more history are at virginiafoxhoundclub.org.
