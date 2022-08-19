As the summer polo circuit enters its final month of action, regional and national tournaments will be highlighted in the final weeks of August.
The U.S. Polo Association regional President’s Cup plays at Roseland Polo Club in Crozet, a 4-8 goal round robin tournament Aug. 26 to 28. The Twilight Polo Club hosts the USPA women’s arena handicap tournament at its Middleburg location, with 8-12 goal matches Aug. 21 to Aug. 28.
The U.S. Arena Handicap tournament and U.S. Open championships are being hosted by Twilight Polo Sept. 11 to 17.
Beverly Polo Club near The Plains hosts the Eastern Challenge tournament through Aug. 31 for 12-16 goal teams. Beverly hosts a national 8-goal tournament through Aug. 20 plus a regional President’s Cup through Aug. 30 for 4-8 goal teams.
Twilight Polo manager and president John Gobin said the increasing list of high-goal tournaments and growing group of talented professionals and patrons in the area add a degree of excitement to the traditional end of the summer season. “There’s a ton of games coming at the end of the month,” he said. “Action-packed fast play, really top players.”
Saturday evening arena games continue in the lighted stadium at Great Meadow Saturday nights through Sept. 10. Field games are scheduled most weekends, with more games at Gobin’s farm in Middleburg. Find details at twilightpolo.com or get real-time updates on the Twilight Polo and Beverly Polo Facebook pages.
Olympic riders compete in The Plains
The Great Meadow International horse trials return to The Plains next week, running Aug. 25 to 28. There are four divisions – preliminary, a CCI two-star, CCI three-star and CCI four-star. Preliminary and two-star dressage are scheduled Thursday, with three and four-star dressage Friday.
All show jumping will take place Saturday, with prelim and two-star cross-country Saturday. Three and four-star cross-country is slated Sunday.
An international cast is entered, including American riders headed to the World Championships Boyd Martin, Lauren Nicholson, Ariel Grald, Will Coleman and Phillip Dutton as well as Canadian squad members.
A complete timetable and ticket information is posted at greatmeadowinternational.com.
Warrenton Horse Show returns Aug. 31 to Sept. 4
The Warrenton Horse Show, established in 1899, returns to the historic Shirley Avenue show grounds Aug. 31 to Sept. 4. Competition begins with Wednesday breeding classes, with Thursday hunter divisions and two jumper stakes in the evening.
Friday classes include local and thoroughbred divisions plus two hunter derbies. Saturday features children’s and amateur divisions plus the $5,000 Toyota hunter classic. Sunday opens with Cleveland Bay classes and finishes with the popular Hunt Night classes and a tailgate competition.
A complete prize list is online at warrentonhorseshow.com.
