You didn’t need to watch Class 4 Region C semifinal Friday in Bealeton to know the outcome.
Just after 9 p.m., the somber, glossed-over looks on the Liberty Eagles’ faces showed they had lost to Tuscarora, 53-22.
However, just like they had all football season, the Eagles also stood tall and proud as they walked over to salute Liberty’s band one last time in 2019, knowing it was one of the best seasons in program history.
“I love this team,” first-year coach Travis Buzzo said. “They did a great job all 12 games. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The young coach, known for his meticulous planning, is not a procrastinator, but he was able to put off his first loss until the end of November. Liberty (11-1) hosted Tuscarora as the higher seed (effectively No. 2 vs. No. 3), but recent history showed that the Eagles had likely had a huge challenge ahead. Tuscarora (11-1) had not lost since a 28-26 defeat in its opening game against No. 1 Broad Run (12-0), which the Huskies will now play in the region final.
“We talked all week about how they were something that we are not, and that was undefeated,” Tuscarora head coach Brandon Wheelbarger said of the Eagles. “Coach Buzzo has done a fantastic job of having them grit it out and find ways to win.”
The 2019 Eagles finished as one of only four Liberty teams to end a season with one loss, joining the teams from 2004 (10-1), 2003 (11-1) and 2001 (11-1).
“This is the best team I have ever played on,” senior Tre’Von White said. “Not just record; the kids on it are great. I would never have wanted to play for another high school.”
Despite the lopsided final score, the Eagles stood toe to toe against a monstrous, fast, strong and implicitly well-coached Huskies team. But it didn’t take long for the Huskies to show their advantages.
After holding six opponents to fewer than eight points in a game, Tuscarora stuffed Liberty on an early fourth-down-conversion attempt, then used mobile quarterback Ethan Gick to rumble into scoring position. Kicker Max Skirkanich connected on a 38-yard field goal to give the Huskies a lead they never relinquished.
Tuscarora then stifled Liberty again on the Eagles’ second drive, leading to Gick scoring on a 1-yard run for an early 10-0 lead. But after taking two early punches from the Huskies, Liberty picked itself up off the mat.
Behind a masterfully-orchestrated drive from junior quarterback Dylan Bailey, the Eagles scored on a 2-yard touchdown pass to Tre’Von White. Bailey followed with a successful two-point conversion pass to Justin Lawson to narrow the Tuscarora lead to 10-8.
Tuscarora answered by getting its stellar sophomore running back Bryce Duke involved in the offense. Duke gained 60 yards on his first four carriers to setup Gick with another short touchdown run.
On the Huskies’ next possession, following a brilliant pass breakup from White, the Eagles forced their first punt of the night, but the quality kick pinned them inside their own 3-yard line. Facing a third-and-long with his heels on the edge of the goal line, Bailey unleashed a pass deep down the sideline that drifted over the heads of Tuscarora defenders and into the arms of Justin Lawson.
Lawson lived up to his reputation and left the Huskies’ defenders in his wake en route to a 97-yard touchdown.
“I thought it was going to be picked off, but it went right past him and dropped right into my hands,” Lawson said of the touchdown pass. “There was zero chance they were going to catch me.”
Mason Gay rushed in the two-point conversion and the home crowd was ignited by the Eagles cutting their deficit to 17-16.
The Huskies made a concerted effort to try to keep the ball away from Lawson, particularly on special teams. They chipped the ball short and away from the dangerous returner on kickoffs and punts.
But they couldn’t keep it out of his hands on offense. Lawson caught four balls for 169 yards and a touchdown.
Tuscarora tried to extend its lead before halftime, but White made a leaping interception in the corner of the end zone to keep the Huskies ahead by only one point.
“On film I saw that whenever they had one-on-one they went to the fade, so I was expecting it,” White said of his interception.
It was a valiant and inspiring effort from the Eagles in the first half to hang with one the state’s top teams, but that ultimately may have left Liberty out of gas and out of answers for the final 24 minutes.
Duke scored an early touchdown from 16 yards out to extend the Tuscarora lead to 24-16. Then he added three more rushing touchdowns on 149 yards, giving the Huskies 29 unanswered points. Gick rushed for 134 yards with three touchdowns, and he passed for 208 yards and a touchdown.
“We went and made some adjustments offensively and defensively,” Wheelbarger said of the second half. “We pride ourselves on being a third quarter team. Our coaching staff is phenomenal with the amount of film and prep that they do. We have a second, third and fourth plan.”
Liberty finally responded when White caught another of Bailey’s three touchdown pass with 7 minutes, 22 seconds remaining, but that was too late for the Eagles to save their season. Duke put the nail in the coffin with a final 2-yard touchdown run in the final four minutes.
“It hurts,” he said of the loss. “At least I can say I ended my senior year with one loss.”
