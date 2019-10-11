B_FHS_Foot_20_JT_Diehl.JPG

J.T. Diehl (12) and the Fauquier Falcons beat Kettle Run 21-7 Friday.

 File photo by Randy Litzinger

Battlefield 7

Stonewall Jackson 9

Brentsville 13

William Monroe 10

Forest Park 39

Colgan 6

Osbourn Park 6

Patriot 51

Potomac 7

Gar-Field 51

Osbourn 19

John Champe 45

Hylton 6

Freedom 42

Brooke Point 7

Woodbridge 14

Kettle Run 7

Fauquier 21

Liberty 20

Sherando 13

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.