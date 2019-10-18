B_Foot_200_Placeholder.JPG
John Champe 28

Battlefield 35, 2OT

Woodbridge 7

Freedom 45

Stonewall Jackson 37

Osbourn Park 0

Gar-Field 28

Colgan 7

Potomac 0

Hylton 41

Patriot 35

Osbourn 8

Manassas Park 33

Armstrong/Kennedy 8

Warren County 35

Brentsville 47

Liberty 50

James Wood 21

Fauquier 21

Culpeper 16

Louisa 45

Kettle Run 0

