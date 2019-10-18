John Champe 28
Battlefield 35, 2OT
Woodbridge 7
Freedom 45
Stonewall Jackson 37
Osbourn Park 0
Gar-Field 28
Colgan 7
Potomac 0
Hylton 41
Patriot 35
Osbourn 8
Manassas Park 33
Armstrong/Kennedy 8
Warren County 35
Brentsville 47
Liberty 50
James Wood 21
Fauquier 21
Culpeper 16
Louisa 45
Kettle Run 0
