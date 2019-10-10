The Kettle Run Cougars broke a three-game losing streak and earned the No. 2 seed for the Northwestern District tournament by beating Fauquier’s field hockey team 4-1 Tuesday on the road in Warrenton.
Junior Abbey Smith scored all of the Cougars’ goals to boost their record to 7-6 with a 4-3 mark in the district while the Falcons fell to 5-7 and 2-4. Junior Jessica Wood and sophomore Zarah Ford had the assists.
For Fauquier, Jamie Renzi scored with an assist by Ella Irvin.
Wakefield field hockey 5, Foxcroft JV 1
Calista Quirk and Samantha Sharp each scored a pair of goals Tuesday to give the Wakefield Owls a 5-1 victory over Foxcroft’s junior varsity field hockey team.
Sophia Spytek added one goal while seniors Mary Holtslander and Katie Bogan led the Owls’ defense in front of goalie Addie Shelman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.