The Highland Hawks finished the regular season Friday on a nine-game winning streak thanks to a 3-1 victory over Trinity at Meadowview’s boys soccer team on the road at at George Mason University in Fairfax.
Pierce Maurelli had one goal and one assist as Highland improved its record to 12-1-1 after entering the week as the No. 3 team in the latest VISAA Division II state poll with Trinity at No. 10.
Liam White scored the winning goal off an assist from Maurelli with 19 minutes, 30 seconds remaining in the first half. Maurelli controlled a pass from Malachi Harris just outside the 18-yard box and passed it back out to White, who scored from 40 yards out with a shot into the upper right corner of the goal that broke a 1-1 tie.
Earlier, with 25:27 remaining in the first half, David Light scored with an assist from Will Garr, who drove along the left goal line before crossing the ball along the 6-yard box. Light flashed in from the right wing and scored with a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar.
Trinity tied the game three minutes later by scoring on a rebound after Hawks goalkeeper Andrew Ewert made an initial save.
In the second half, Maurelli finished the scoring with an assist by Matt Hoerner only 1:14 after halftime.
Trinity “applied a lot of pressure in the final 15 minutes, fighting to secure a spot in the state tournament,” Highland coach Rick Ashley said of the 10-team VISAA D-II tournament. “It took some solid defending by the Hawks back line and some outstanding saves from Andrew to secure the final result.”
