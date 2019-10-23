The Highland Hawks won a pair of girls tennis matches Monday to remain undefeated in Delaney Athletic Conference play.
They beat Foxcroft 7-2 after defeating Fredericksburg Academy 5-4 in a competition postponed mid-match Friday due to darkness. So Highland improved to 8-0 in DAC with an 8-2 overall record.
Against the Foxes, Kiki Wegdam and Lauren Medica won the No. 1 doubles match 8-0 while Paris Wegdam and Skylar Place won the No. 2 match 8-1. Adding 8-2 victories were No. 4 singles player Alexa Graham and No. 6 Susannah Gerhardt, while No. 1 Kiki Wegdam won 8-3.
Medica added an 8-4 win in No. 3 singles while No. 2 Paris Wegdam won 8-6. Place lost 9-8 (6-3) at No. 5 while Graham and Gerhardt lost 8-5 at No. 3 doubles.
Against Fredericksburg, Kiki Wegdam won 8-1 and Paris Wegdam won 8-3, while winning 8-4 each were Graham at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Kiki Wegdam and Lauren Medica, who also won the No. 3 singles match 9-8 (7-3).
The No. 2 doubles team of Paris Wegdam and Skylar Place lost 9-8 (7-5) while losing 8-2 each were Grace Petronzio in No. 6 singles and in No. 3 doubles with Graham. In the No. 5 singles match, Place lost 8-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.