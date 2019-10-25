B_PHS_Foot_818_Sean_Finnerty.JPG

Former Liberty coach Sean Finnerty (center) led Patriot to a 35-6 win Friday over John Champe.

 File photo by Doug Stroud

Battlefield 45

Osbourn Park 7

Colgan 8

Woodbridge 42

Brentsville 24

Central 14

Osbourn 7

Stonewall Jackson 42

Freedom 63

Potomac 8

Forest Park 18

Gar-Field 21

John Champe 6

Patriot 35

Roanoke Catholic 38

Manassas Park 22

Liberty 20

Millbrook 14

James Wood 21

Fauquier 18

