Manassas Park 33
Fredericksburg Christian 7
Battlefield 12
Centreville 21
Woodbridge 23
Potomac 13
Hylton 30
Colgan 8
Freedom 49
Forest Park 0
Gar-Field 49
Osbourn 12
John Champe 7
Stonewall Jackson 28
Liberty 40
Kettle Run 29
Millbrook 42
Fauquier 21
