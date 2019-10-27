The Highland Hawks finished their regular season championship run in the Delaney Athletic Conference on Friday with an 8-1 victory over Seton’s girls tennis team on the road at Osbourn High in Manassas
“Another big win,” said coach Paola Riccetti, whose Hawks have a 10-0 record in the DAC and 10-2 mark overall.
Winning 8-0 against Seton were No. 2 singles player Paris Wegdam, No. 3 Lauren Medica, No. 5 Skylar Place, No. 6 Susannah Gerhardt, the No. 2 doubles team of Wegdam and Place, and the No. 3 team of Alexa Graham and Gerhardt.
Graham also won 8-1 in No. 4 singles while the No. 1 doubles team of Kiki Wegdam and Medica won 8-5. In the No. 1 singles match, Wegdam lost 8-4.
Kettle Run’s Finan qualifies for girls state golf
For the second consecutive season, Kettle Run’s Gabby Finan will play in the VHSL Girls Open state golf tournament.
The sophomore qualified by finishing fourth Thursday during the Zone 4 tournament at Bowling Green Golf Club in Front Royal with a round of 84. So she will play Monday at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg with a 9:30 a.m. tee time.
Last season, Finan became the first Kettle Run golfer in history to play in the Girls Open, finishing 48th with a round of 188.
Wakefield field hockey 1, Highland 0
The Wakefield Owls beat Highland’s field hockey team Thursday for the first time since 2012, ending a 12-game winless streak with a 1-0 victory over the Hawks on the road in Warrenton.
The Owls last defeated Highland on Oct. 25, 2012. The Hawks then went on an 11-0-1 run by outscoring Wakefield 55-3 over those seven seasons. Sophomore Natalie Zickel gave the Owls revenge Thursday by scoring the winning goal with an assist from fellow forward Samantha Sharp.
“Girls played hard and continued to encourage each other, which ultimately led to their victory,” Owls coach Lily Baer said.
So Wakefield finished the season with a 5-2-1 record while Highland ended at 2-5-1.
Forward Calista Quirk led the Owls on Thursday with three shots on goal while midfielder Sophia Spytek had two.
Previously, Wednesday, Highland tied Trinity Christian 0-0 in overtime on the road in Fairfax. Alexis Conlin made eight saves for the Hawks as neither team scored, even during a seven-on-seven overtime.
“My defense was stood strong and Alexis was solid in goal especially in overtime, having a key save to keep us in the game,” said Hawks coach Kristin Conques, whose team amassed 11 penalty corners offensively.
Trinity Christian boys soccer 4, Highland 3
Trinity Christian went 5-for-5 on penalties kicks Wednesday to beat Highland 4-3 during the semifinals of the Delaney Athletic Conference boys soccer tournament at home in Warrenton.
The Hawks went 4-for-5 in the PK session after regulation ended in a 3-3 tie and neither team scored during 10 minutes of overtime play, so their record fell to 12-2-1 after they won the DAC regular season championship.
Highland led three time during the game, but Trinity Christian responded to each goal and forced overtime.
With 23 minutes, 27 second remaining in the first half, senior center back Sterling Colgan scored the initial goal from 55 yards out on a long, arcing shot over the outstretched arms of Trinity Christian’s goalkeeper. The Gryphons tied the score 1-1 by halftime, but Highland took the lead again with 35:45 remaining in the second half when midfielder Liam White took a free kick.
On that free kick, forward Pierce Maurelli flicked the ball to midfielder Matt Hoerner, who headed the ball in from the left post. Trinity Christian then tied the game again at 2-2 with 24:07 remaining on a 20-yard free kick that landed into the upper left corner of the net before Maurelli scored with 9:12 remaining. Maurelli lofted that ball over the Gryphons’ oncoming goalkeeper from 6 yards out after Hoerner squeezed a ball through to him inside the 18-yard box.
The Hawks switched to a four-back defense to try to preserve their 3-2 lead, but Trinity Christian tied the game again with 4:05 remaining in regulation, heading in a ball crossed from the left.
