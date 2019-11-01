B_Colgan_Foot_8557_Placeholder.jpg
File photo by Damon Moritz

Battlefield 37

Osbourn 36

Woodbridge 28

Hylton 6

Skyline 28

Brentsville 34

Patriot 20

Stonewall Jackson 13

Colgan 41

Osbourn Park 10

Forest Park 41

Potomac 14

Gar-Field 7

Freedom 68

Kettle Run 28

Culpeper 14

Fauquier 14

Sherando 48

Handley 27

Liberty 40

Correction

Woodbridge beat Hylton 28-6

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.