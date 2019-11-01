Battlefield 37
Osbourn 36
Woodbridge 28
Hylton 6
Skyline 28
Brentsville 34
Patriot 20
Stonewall Jackson 13
Colgan 41
Osbourn Park 10
Forest Park 41
Potomac 14
Gar-Field 7
Freedom 68
Kettle Run 28
Culpeper 14
Fauquier 14
Sherando 48
Handley 27
Liberty 40
