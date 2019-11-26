With 30 points from freshman Alejandro Ford, the Wakefield Owls began the 2019-20 boys basketball season Monday with a 51-43 victory over Shenandoah Valley at home in The Plains.
Ford made all four of the Owls’ 3-pointers while junior point guard Ashwin Upadhyaya had 15 points with 7-of-8 free throw shooting. Ford scored 20 points in the first half en route to a 29-15 lead after ending the first period with a 16-9 advantage.
Junior guard Toby Rafferty added 12 rebounds and seven assists as Wakefield built a 37-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.
