As a freshman starter in two sports, Noelle Crane was a rarity when she arrived at Liberty High in the fall of 2015.
Over the next four years, her special quality never faded, making her the 2019 Fauquier Times Liberty Girls Athlete of the Year. She was a four-year starter in field hockey and soccer, and she also earned a varsity letter in basketball.
Crane’s amazing accomplishment was helped by her middle school background in Culpeper County, where she played junior varsity field hockey for Culpeper High as an eighth grader. That county permits eighth graders on JV teams if the sport is not offered in middle school, so Crane got some early experience.
She chose to play goalie after becoming intrigued by the massive padding used.
“I kept seeing the two varsity goalies dressed out in their gear,” she said. “I remember saying to my friend, ‘That looks really cool. I want to try that.”
Later that fall, Crane transferred to Cedar Lee Middle. Then, as a Liberty freshman, she caught coach Katie Norman’s eye immediately.
“Her fearless mentality, speed and agility, as well as her overall athleticism, provided exactly what we were looking for in a goalie,” Norman said.
So Crane earned the starting nod and became the lone freshman on varsity.
“Freaking nervous”
As a freshman, Noelle Crane played a vital role in a strange win over Kettle Run that was played over two days.
Liberty initially won 2-1 in double overtime, but Kettle Run appealed to the Virginia High School League on the grounds that the second OT shouldn’t have been played. Under VHSL rules, only one overtime is played, followed by a one-versus-one shootout.
So the game restarted 20 days later with a 1-1 tie. Then Crane stepped into the spotlight in the biggest moment of her young career.
“I was so freaking nervous,” she said about her first shootout.
The freshman goalie stopped each Kettle Run shot, so the Eagles won 2-0 and her teammates rushed to mob Crane for her heroics.
“That was a pivotal moment in Noelle’s career,” Norman said. “She realized her own potential and always worked to be better each day.”
Crane posted seven shutouts as a junior in 2017 with Liberty finishing 10-8 to tie the 2002 Eagles for the most wins in a single season. She also evolved as a leader while her acrobatic style drew rave reactions from opposing coaches.
Crane was voted a Class 4 Northwestern all-district and 4D all-region first team. She also was Liberty’s team MVP. In her final game, she registered 26 saves in a region semifinal loss to Loudoun County-power Heritage.
“Truly irreplaceable,” Norman said. “Having someone as reliable and hard working as Noelle was a crucial element to our team. … She’s left big shoes to fill.”
Soccer presence
As a freshman, Noelle Crane made a quick positive impression on Liberty’s soccer coaching staff.
Marc Costanzo, the Eagles’ head coach for the past two springs, was the junior varsity coach in 2016. He recalled Crane’s promise as she immediately secured a starting spot for the varsity and continued to improve.
“Her skill level continued to grow, but the biggest growth was her communication on the field,” Costanzo said.
So Crane became a senior captain. Her “tough-as-nails and fearless” approach to games and practices was instrumental in Liberty’s first winning season in a decade, Costanzo said.
The Eagles had several impressive wins last spring with Crane as a senior, but they found themselves in a very difficult Class 4 Northwestern District field that prevented a deep postseason run.
“It has been a bumpy road with lots of ups and downs,” Costanzo said. “But having her there every step of the way was a huge help in keeping positive at times when it was needed.
“Noelle bought in, never wavered and was a huge contributor,” he said.
Dr. Crane?
Noelle Crane plans to attend George Mason University and major in biology or chemistry with the goal of becoming an orthopedic surgeon.
“High school is a small community [and] everything I’ve known for the past four years,” she said. “When you make a team it’s a family. They are my friends
“I’m going to miss the school, the teams and the people,” she said.
At Liberty, Crane also lettered as a senior basketball player. She did not play in middle school, leaving her far behind when she reached Liberty.
“When you take off those three years, the most important years for learning basketball, I was just lost,” Crane said.
