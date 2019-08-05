Noah Hale plays goalie with an English accent.
Born in Manassas, his family moved to York, England, when he was 1½. His choice of sports was decidedly British, including soccer, rugby and cricket.
Then he moved back to the United States and enrolled at Wakefield as an eighth grader. His soccer training helped him emerge as the Owls’ starting goalkeeper the past two seasons.
“I think playing all the sports over in England helped him out,” said Hale’s father, Toby. “I think it gave him a more well-rounded appreciation for sports in general.”
Noah Hale also played three lacrosse seasons for the Owls, helping make him the 2019 Fauquier Times Wakefield Boys Athlete of the Year.
His soccer career began in England by following in the footsteps of his brother, Nathan.
“I decided to copy him,” said Hale, who honed his skills as both a position player and goalie. “Soccer is really popular there and we would play every day. I really enjoyed it.”
As a Wakefield eighth grader, Hale played goalkeeper before moving to right wing for his freshman and sophomore seasons. Then coach Grant Massey took over a struggling Owls program that won only two games in 2016. Looking over his roster, he saw a glaring void.
“There was no one who was a clear-cut goalie,” Massey said. “I asked around and Noah … was willing to give it a shot for the team. He jumped in there and did well.”
With Hale in goal, Wakefield put together a 10-win season in 2017.
“It wasn’t that difficult for me to move back because I had played in goal for a long time,” Hale said. “You really have to stay focused because a lot of the time you don’t have to do much, but when you do have to do something it is pretty important.”
That 2017 season included a stunning 1-0 win over rival Highland.
“My biggest moment,” Hale said.
Massey cherishes that memory as well.
“We hadn’t beaten them for something like 15 or 16 years,” Massey said. “We should have been down 3-0 in the first 15 minutes, but Noah just made one-on-one saves that kept us in the game and gave us confidence. We never would have been able to do that without him.”
Hale’s senior season was even more impressive. He allowed only eight goals with eight shutouts while leading the Owls to a 13-2 record.
His decision-making helped him stop dangerous attacks, he said.
“I can read people really well based on their body shape and that helps me in one-on-one situations,” said Hale, who will attend American University in the fall and major in international studies.
He helped the Owls go undefeated during the 2018 regular season. They lost to Seton in the Delaney Athletic Conference championship game on penalty kicks (5-3) after a 1-1 tie.
Regardless, they were ranked No. 5 in the VISAA Division II state poll and made the state tournament, falling to Trinity School at Meadow View 2-1 in the first round.
“Every chance when we would be up he would let me know he was willing to go on the field for a few minutes, but I couldn’t risk him being injured,” Massey said of the season. “It is unusual for someone to be willing to play goalie when they aren’t really trained as a goalie, and it’s especially unusual for someone to do that well when they hadn’t been trained.”
Hale’s calm and collected style was an advantage.
“He doesn’t get nervous,” Massey said. “He knew his limitations and I think that helped him. Since he had played in the field he was especially good with his feet.”
In the spring, Hale started as a lacrosse midfielder for three seasons. The sport offered the physicality Hale missed from rugby, the endurance challenge he missed while playing goalie and the coordination facet he missed from cricket.
“When I first started playing lacrosse they wanted me to play goalie,” he said, “but after the first week that definitely wasn’t going to happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.