Depending upon your allegiance, Monday’s game was a heart-stopping win or a heart-breaking defeat.
Second-seeded Kettle Run ended No. 3 Fauquier’s field hockey season with a 1-0 shootout victory in the Northwestern District tournament semifinals, which lasted more than two hours.
Freshman Kaitlyn Nakamura provided the heroics in a pressure-packed situation by scoring two goals in a pair of shootout sessions after the Cougars and Falcons fought through 60 minutes of scoreless regulation and 30 more in a pair of 7-versus-7 15-minute sudden-death overtime periods.
So the Cougars (9-6) advanced to the 6 p.m. championship game Thursday at No. 1 Liberty (16-0), which ousted No. 5 Culpeper 4-1 in the other semifinal.
In the first shootout session Monday, Lucy Arnold, the Falcons’ third attacker, made three moves before scoring inside the left post for a 1-0 lead. Kettle Run countered immediately with a Nakamura score. Then both teams missed on the next two attempts.
In the second shootout, neither team scored on its first try, but Nakamura repeated her success to give Kettle Run a 1-0 lead.
Nakamura, a freshman, began the season as a junior varsity player before being elevated to the varsity. It’s unlikely she’ll ever play a JV game again.
“She got more confident with the ball,” Kettle Run coach Beth Todd said. “She’s a wonderful stick handler.”
The Falcons and Cougars each scored one goal before Paige Proctor gave the Cougars a 3-1 advantage as Kettle Run’s fourth shootout candidate. Then Cougars goalie Alyssa Space made a save on Fauquier’s fourth shootout attempt to clinch the victory.
“She’s unflappable and stays so calm,” Todd said of Space. “She’s the first-team all-district goalie. She lived up to that honor.”
Falcons coach Brooke Settle told her players to ‘Hold your heads up high’ after their draining effort came up short and their season ended with a 6-10 record.
“This is the best way they could have gone out,” Settle added later. “They worked hard.”
Most of the first-half action was played between the 25-yard lines. Fauquier had a distinct advantage in time of possession, yet Kettle Run had the only two potent scoring threats.
The first came 10 minutes into the game on a Jessica Wood drive from the right side that Falcons goalie Erin Irvin turned away. The second was a penalty corner at the two-minute mark, when Kettle Run deflected a pass from the top left of the circle to the front of cage. The redirection went wide right.
In the opening minute of the second half, Kettle Run had a shot off a corner. Fauquier then gathered momentum before the Cougars recorded three corners in the final 12 minutes of regulation.
