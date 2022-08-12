softball_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-4_Kara Kaltreider.jpg

Fauquier High School's Kara Kaltreider delivers a pitch during a home game against Kettle Run in 2022.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
b soccer_Fauquier vs Kettle Run-1_FHS Trevor Lawson KR Josh Umanzor_ 20220401.jpg

Fauquier High School's Trevor Lawson and Kettle Run's Josh Umanzor jockey for the ball during an April 1, 2022 soccer match at Falcon Field.
football_Liberty vs Millbrook-3_Austin Mawyer_20211021.jpg

Liberty High School quarterback Austin Mawyer fights off a Millbrook defensive lineman during an Oct. 21, 2021 home game.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.