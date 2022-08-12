Fauquier and Kettle Run figure to enjoy a competitive advantage by dropping down to the Class 3 level of the Northwestern District starting in 2023-24.
No longer will the Falcons and Cougars run into dominant Class 4 schools from the dreaded Dulles District.
Featuring superior youth feeder pro- grams, Loudoun County schools frequently ended potential Class 4 state tournament runs by FHS and KRHS so quickly that it became demoralizing.
“Competitive-wise, I think it will be beneficial to us,” Fauquier High director of student activities Mark Ott. “It should help all of our sports, wrestling, football, softball, everybody.” While Liberty will remain in the Class 4 Northwestern District, Fauquier is now the largest Class 3 member of the Northwestern District, with Kettle Run second. They’re joining a reformulated Class 3 Region B.
Facing Class 3 foes could give the powerful Fauquier softball and boys lacrosse squads a less daunting path in region play. Nearby Brentsville, which is solid in many sports, will become an intriguing new district rival in the race to make the Class 3 state tournament.
In football, Kettle Run’s two-time North- western District champion team, which has lost at home to lower seeded Dulles schools the past two seasons, figures to also enjoy the move down. In swimming, Kettle Run should be even stronger in the new construct.
No district tourneys in Class 3
Another change for Fauquier and Kettle Run is that the Class 3 Northwestern District does not hold district tournaments in any sport. Instead, the newly reformed league will send all seven members to Region B playoffs in most sports.
For the Falcons’ football program, which hasn’t made the region playoffs since 2014, a playoff spot is virtually guaranteed.
In sports other than football, seeding for 12-team region playoffs will be set by regular season records. Football still will use the Virginia High School League’s point system, with the number of regional qualifiers still to be determined.
Liberty stays in Class 4
Liberty, which will remain at the district’s Class 4 level along with James Wood, Handley, Millbrook and probably Sherando, will continue district tournaments.
“We will still have tournaments,” Dean Spahr, Liberty’s director of student activities, said last week. “Class 3 teams don’t because they advance so many to the region.”
Making regions also changes for the Eagles. The smaller Class 4 North-western District will have two fewer schools to overcome to advance to the regional level. Plus, Loudoun County’s programs will be in a different region.
