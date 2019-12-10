Jim Harbaugh watched some basketball at Fauquier High School on Monday.
The University of Michigan head football coach made a trip to Warrenton and sat in the stands during a Fauquier girls game that featured the Falcons’ Skye Corum. She is the younger sister of St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) senior Blake Corum, who announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines on June 27 after developing a strong relationship with Harbaugh’s coaching staff.
Five months later, the NCAA early signing period of Dec. 18-20 is quickly approaching with National Signing Day on Feb. 5. So Corum, who grew up in Warrenton, will likely officially sign with a college football team during the next eight weeks.
“Michigan made it clear how bad they wanted me,” Corum said earlier this year. “And the fans made that clear to me every time I posted on Twitter.”
Before making his verbal commitment to the Wolverines, Corum narrowed his interest to Ohio State, Michigan, Southern California, Virginia Tech and Kentucky. Then he ultimately chose the Wolverines over the Buckeyes.
Since then Corum's St. Frances team amassed an 11-1 record and earned the No. 5 spot in the USA Today Super 25 national rankings while remaining eligible for the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas, Dec. 20-21.
A 5-foot-9 running back, Corum was also named the 2019-20 Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year on Dec. 7. He has rushed for 1,438 yards and 22 touchdowns while amassing 226 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver to earn a roster spot in the 2020 Under Armour All-America Game.
Rivals ranks Corum as the No. 67 national recruit in the class of 2020 with the No. 6 national ranking among running backs. Like Rivals, 247Sports has him at No. 6 overall among all 2020 players in Maryland. He received more than 35 NCAA Division I scholarship offers before committing to Michigan.
Meanwhile, at Fauquier’s girls basketball game Monday, Skye Corum helped the Falcons beat Rappahannock County 45-39 to keep the Falcons undefeated at 3-0.
