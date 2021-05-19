You have permission to edit this article.
Make a Saturday play-date for Twilight Polo

Popular summer tradition returns and expands this season

Saturday evening arena polo returns to Great Meadow for the popular Twilight Polo series.

 Betsy Burke Parker

Polo continues expanding from the popular Twilight Polo model started more than 25 years ago, with new arenas, more fields and increased tournament action.

John Gobin returns for his 15th season at the helm of the popular summer series that started at Great Meadow in The Plains. It has grown this year to include a second arena in Middleburg and Sunday morning field polo at the new Sunset Field in Middleburg. Sunday afternoon matches at Great Meadow are operated by the Virginia United Polo League.

John Gobin

Polo season returns to the area this month, with school games underway at the Twilight Polo Club and Virginia United Polo League. Twilight founder John Gobin, in red, vies for the ball with Beverly Polo’s Bill Ballhaus, with Ralph Lauren supermodel – and polo pro -- Nacho Figueras, right, backing up his teammate on the Great Meadow field.

“When Mr. (Arthur W. ‘Nick’) Arundel brought me here 15 years ago, he had one mission in mind,” explained Gobin, who runs the Twilight Polo Club out of Great Meadow and from his farm in Middleburg with Whitney Ross Gray. “He wanted to promote polo, get everybody involved and find a whole new audience. Players, students, spectators, fans. ‘Get ‘em hooked’ is what he said.

I think that’s exactly what we’ve done.”

Polo – arena, field, schools, tournaments, popularity – has grown in Virginia’s Piedmont since Twilight Polo developed the popular Saturday night series model. Holding arena games “under the lights” on weekends, introduced the ancient sport to a modern, new fan base. “People come from all over Northern Virginia, from the district, from around this area to the Saturday night games,” Gobin said. First they watch, he explained, then get interested and sign up for school lessons. Next comes league match and tournament play, with the final step of backing a team and continuing the growth cycle.

“It’s come full circle,” Gobin said.

Twilight Polo co-founder and manager Whitney Ross Gray said that in addition to the Saturday night series at Great Meadow, Sunday morning grass games are set through the summer season at Sunset Field.

The polo school is open, Gobin said, with lessons being taught and school games played, all month until the Twilight opener at Great Meadow on June 5.

Virginia United Polo hosts a field polo series Sunday afternoons at Great Meadow, with additional matches at Kingland in Middleburg, Foxlease in Upperville and Beverly Equestrian in The Plains.

Professionals Tolito Ocampo, Marcos Bignoli and Juan Ghirlanda operate VUP with the support of Beverly patron Bill Ballhaus.

“We’re thrilled to participate in Virginia United Polo’s inaugural year of Sunday Polo at Great Meadow,” said player Rebekah Greenhill. She said the first VUP game is June 13, an “All-Pro match” featuring headliners Ralph Lauren Polo model and polo pro Nacho Figueras and Work to Ride program graduate Kareem Rosser.

"Virginia United was formed in 2020 to organize tournaments and higher levels of play across multiple clubs and fields in Virginia," Ballhaus explained. "The spectator experience at the Great Meadow polo field is one of the finest in the U.S."

Greenhill said leashed dogs are welcome at afternoon matches, with the series running through Sept. 5. Ticket information is at vaunitedpolo.com. Details on Twilight Polo are at twilightpolo.com.

