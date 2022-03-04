Young members of the local Old Dominion Hounds Pony Club ruled at the U.S. Pony Club’s Virginia Region quiz rally over the weekend, earning top honors in the D-rated division for their knowledge and understanding of horse management, conformation and care.
The event was held at Frying Pan Park in Herndon.
Winning team members included Warrenton’s Kailey Allen, 11, Bella Fidero, 12, of Front Royal, and Ella Martin, 9, of Flint Hill.
Fourth place in the same division was the other ODHPC team – Kate Hughes, 9, and Gracie Turner, 10, both of Warrenton, and Emma Martin, 6, of Flint Hill.
Twenty-three teams competed in the unmounted rally. Quiz bee tests knowledge of saddlery, stable management and horse care. Questions are presented in verbal and written essay format, adding public speaking and poise under pressure elements for young competitors.
Upper-level event rider and trainer Lizzie Olmstead was team coach.
“I’m so proud of our local club and all the team members,” said ODHPC co-district commissioner Alice Johnson of Hume. “They put in the hours to make the teams so successful, and so did coach Olmstead, and so did the parents and volunteers.
“Our club has great members and awesome parents providing support.”
Isabel Martin and Kim Poe are also co-district commissioners for the club.
The USPC is a national youth riding and horsemanship club based on the British Pony Club system. Pony Club features testing on knowledge and riding ability to rise through the ranks from the beginning D level to the A level. Many Olympians and Olympic champions credit Pony Club for giving them the solid basics to start their professional careers.
Find membership details at olddominionhoundsponyclub.com.
