AOY_KRHS-4_20220715.jpg

Colleen Schaner is the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Girls Athlete of the Year.
AOY_KRHS-7_20220715.jpg

AOY_KRHS-1_20220715.jpg

Colleen Schaner and Jacob Robinson are the Fauquier Times' 2022 Kettle Run High School Athletes of the Year.
g pole vault_Kettle Run_Colleen Schaner-1_20220429.jpg

Kettle Run High School senior Colleen Schaner clears the crossbar at an April 29, 2022 track and field meet.
g pole vault_Kettle Run_Colleen Schaner-2_20220429.jpg

Kettle Run High School senior Colleen Schaner clears the crossbar at an April 29, 2022 track and field meet.
g pole vault_Kettle Run_Colleen Schaner-3_20220429.jpg

Kettle Run High School senior Colleen Schaner clears the crossbar at an April 29, 2022 track and field meet.
AOY_KRHS-3_20220715.jpg

AOY_KRHS-5_20220715.jpg

g pole vault_Kettle Run_Colleen Shaner_20210609.jpg

Kettle Run High School pole vaulter Colleen Schaner competes at a June 9, 2021 regional track and field meet.
AOY_KRHS-8_20220715.jpg

AOY_KRHS-9_20220715.jpg

AOY_KRHS-10_20220715.jpg

