Photographs of Kettle Run High pole vaulter Colleen Schaner have appeared on the sports pages of the Fauquier Times several times.
Her career goal is to be behind the camera.
The 2022 Fauquier Times Kettle Run Girls Athlete of the Year is headed to Arizona State University in a few weeks to continue pole vaulting and study film, embarking on a dream career of telling stories visually.
A mainstay for the Cougar track program for three years, Schaner capped a highly successful career by capturing the 2022 Virginia Class 4 state championship in the pole vault.
Schaner recalled her first production, an iMovie for a fifth-grade assignment. She was hooked and began making her own productions seven years ago.
“I thought it was really fun. They weren’t good, but it was fun,” she laughed. “I grew to love [the process] and want to make a career out of it.
“It’s so satisfying to be creative like that,” said Schaner, who has her own YouTube channel featuring short items to longer projects.
Looking for a quality film school and a good pole vault program, Schaner took an official visit to George Mason University and gave the school strong consideration. Arizona State was a different matter, as Schaner had to market herself.
The Tempe school is relocating its film school this fall to a new state-of-the-art facility containing 118,000 square feet, enhancing her interest. Plus, the Sun Devils’ women’s pole vaulters were competitive in the Pac-12 Conference and beyond.
Her first email to ASU last fall drew the response “we usually only take vaulters who have jumped 13 feet.” Schaner was in the 11-6 to 12- foot range at the time.
Still, Schaner and her mother, Michele, decided to visit during Thanksgiving break last fall.
Schaner again reached out to the ASU coach and he agreed to meet. He gave them a tour of the facilities and campus.
“He emailed after we got back and said he would like for me to be on the team,” Schaner recalled. “We had to work for it. We were very fortunate.”
- By Jason S. Rufner/Special to the Fauquier Times
Gymnastics before vaulting
Schaner’s mom took her to a “mommy and me” gymnastics class when she was 18 months old. After advancing into the sport’s highly competitive realm, she opted out at age 13.
“I had really bad shin splints. Plus, It was pretty stressful and time-consuming,” she said, adding. “The coaching was really cut throat.”
After researching other sports that would utilize her gymnastics skills, she found the pole vault. She did a three-month stint with DC Vault before moving to Prince William Pole Vaulters. That exposure lasted a month before an experiment with lacrosse.
A former gymnastics teammate reintroduced her to the Prince William club. “It just stuck,” Schaner said of the second trial. “It was really fun and lighthearted. I just liked it more.”
Jerry McEvoy, her coach at Prince William, said Schaner made rapid advances once she began to grasp the nuances of the event.
“She had a great background in gymnastics, which supplied her with a bit more strength and awareness,” McEvoy said, noting she would clear eight feet in her first high school meet, an achievement few accomplish.
Schaner reached 10 feet to claim the 2020 indoor Northwestern District silver medal and place second in Region 4C meet at 9-6. The Cougar then cleared a career-best 10-6 to finish fourth in the state Class 4 meet.
The COVID-19 pandemic caused the outdoor season to be canceled, but she found a way to keep improving. “It was actually beneficial. We had really small sessions so we got more experience and more coaching,” she said.
As a junior in 2021, Schaner took second at the district and region level indoors, both at 11 feet before garnering the state silver medal at 11-6.
She cleared 11-6 to claim the indoor district and region championships last winter to enter states as the No. 2 seed but placed fourth at 10-6. Afterward, she admitted she had placed consider- able pressure on herself prior to the meet.
Schaner chose a more relaxed mindset this spring, reminding herself what made the sport so endearing: “I decided to just be myself. I wanted my last season to be fun.”
“I have seen seniors take a step back and kind of throw in the towel,” coach McEvoy said of his prior experiences. “But not Colleen.
“She had more determination than ever. She was on a mission,” he continued. “She practiced harder and worked even more diligently on her technique so that she could achieve her number one goal, a state championship.”
Schaner cleared 12 feet to win the 2022 out- door district title before adding the region crown at 11-6 to bring her to the state stage.
This time, she dominated by vaulting a career-best 12-4, also breaking her own school re- cord en route and earning the state title.
“It was amazing how much she improved even in the last 6-8 weeks,” McEvoy lauded. “All of the coaches in the area noticed as well, stating that she looked fantastic and that she was primed for her goal.
“When Colleen sets her mind to [a goal], she goes after it more than any pole vaulter we have had. I believe she is now ranked in the Virginia all-time 25 girls for the pole vault at No. 21.”
“It was my last high school meet, so I wanted to have as much fun as I could,” Saner said at the time. “All that previous pressure was lifted off of me. It was so liberating.
“You need patience, determination and discipline because pole vaulting is bipolar. You’ll do great one day. The next day will be awful,” she said laughing.
“The more you do it you get used to the fact that not every day is going to be great. You’re able to move on quicker once you realize that.”
“Colleen has grown in her confidence and toughness. She didn’t always seem to believe that she could compete with the big dogs even when it was clear to the rest of us,” Kettle Run head coach Myraida Davis said. “It is always a thing of beauty to watch her compete.”
Now it’s off to Arizona State to keep reaching for the skies on the pole vault runway and career in the entertainment industry.
“I want to go and do the best I can do and see where that goes,” Schaner concluded.
