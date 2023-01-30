track_Liberty_Isabelle Cavins signs with UNCW-2_20230125.jpg

Flanked by mom Leigh Cavins and softball coach Chris Leatherman, Isabelle Cavins (center) reacts during a Jan. 25 signing ceremony at Liberty High School to mark her commitment to run track at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell
track_Liberty_Isabelle Cavins signs with UNCW-3_20230125.jpg

Isabelle Cavins reacts during a Jan. 25 signing ceremony at Liberty High School to mark her commitment to run track at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
track_Liberty_Isabelle Cavins signs with UNCW-1_20230125.jpg

Liberty High School's Isabelle Cavins signs a commitment letter Jan. 25 to run track at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
track_Liberty_Isabelle Cavins signs with UNCW-4_20230125.jpg

Flanked by mom Leigh Cavins and softball coach Chris Leatherman, Isabelle Cavins (center) reacts during a Jan. 25 signing ceremony at Liberty High School to mark her commitment to run track at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
track_Liberty_Isabelle Cavins signs with UNCW-5_20230125.jpg

Liberty High School's Isabelle Cavins (center, seated in gray sweatshirt) poses with teammates after signing a commitment letter Jan. 25 to run track at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.