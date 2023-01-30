Liberty High’s Isabelle Cavins always dreamed of playing college softball at her dream school, the University of North Carolina Wilmington.
If you told her two years ago that she would be going there to run track, she wouldn’t have believed you.
“It was kind of crazy. I originally went into the recruiting process thinking I was going to play softball,” said Cavins, a speedy center fielder who went out for track as conditioning for softball. “It wasn’t until last year when I just kind of had a change of heart.”
Cavins, who was honored in a festive signing ceremony on Jan. 26, is going as an invited walk-on.
“She’s always been fast. She played softball when she was four, and she was always the fastest one there,” said Leigh Cavins, Isabelle’s mother.
Her recruitment at UNC Wilmington started with an email to the head coach, Jeff Klaves, who was impressed by Cavins’ times. She received a phone call from Klaves, and the two shared an in-depth conversation about her and her track career.
The phone call resulted in Cavins taking an unofficial visit to the Wilmington campus last summer, and she loved it.
“For me the biggest thing was the location, I really liked it a lot,” Cavins said. “It was kind of perfect because it’s not too far from home, but far enough.”
Leigh Cavins knows this is the right place for her daughter. “She was very particular when she made her list, and it checked all of her boxes. It seemed like everything fell perfectly into place,” she said.
Cavins later took an official visit where she was able to meet and watch her future teammates compete.
Cavins is a sprinter, mainly competing in the 55 meters, 300 and 4 x 200 relay during the indoor track season in the winter, and the 100, 200, and 4x100 meter races during the outdoor track season in the spring.
Cavins won the Northwestern District outdoor title in the 100 last year, winning in a school-record 11.47. She also combined with three teammates to capture the 1,600 relay in a school record 4:18.91. Cavins was third in the 100 at the region meet.
She also had an incredible indoor track season. She won the 55-meter dash at the Northwestern District meet and qualified for the Class 4 state championship, where she advanced to take fifth in the finals after setting a personal record of 7.42 seconds in the prelims.
As for the 300 last winter, she took second in the Northwestern District meet and set a personal record of 43.54 in taking third at the VHSL Region 4C championship, again qualifying for states.
The current indoor season has been another successful winter for Cavins, who has won in the 55-meter dash twice. She has qualified for both the state and national championships in the 55 and as a member of the Eagles' 4x200 meter relay team.
Despite all of her success on the track, Cavins still remains humble and hungry. She hit. 400 last year in softball and plans to still play.
“Just because I’m the best in Eagle nation doesn’t mean I’m the best in the nation,” Cavins said. “Now I have to go and I have to beat myself.”
During her time at UNC Wilmington, she plans on competing in the 60, 100, and 200-meter events, which are her favorites.
In the classroom, Cavins plans on studying education with the hopes of becoming an elementary school physical education teacher.
