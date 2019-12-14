The state tournament is the dessert of a long season.
Just reaching that level is a reward to some wrestlers for grueling practices and long days competing. Other wrestlers simply want a bigger serving.
For the past four seasons, the Liberty Eagles have savored the taste of success at state, twice placing third and twice finishing fifth. But coach Wes Hawkins wants the biggest piece of the pie this winter.
“Let’s knock it out of the park,” the 13-year head coach said with a smile. “I don’t want to place second.
“The goals are to win the district, region and the state,” Hawkins said. “That’s something we’ve set out to do for the last three or four years.”
The Eagles finished third in the 2018-19 Class 4 state meet, but that left him hungry for more.
“We want to be No. 1, and that’s 100 percent realistic,” Hawkins said. “We’re going to be fun to watch. It’s our time to shine.”
Defending Class 4 champion Great Bridge has six returning state place-winners, Hawkins said. Yet he he feels optimism with Liberty’s returning and new talent. He has 44 wrestlers, the largest turnout of his tenure, and that depth will be a significant factor in planning this winter.
Liberty will use differing lineups as Hawkins hopes to provide occasional rest for his top performers to keep them fresher and healthier for the postseason.
“We have a bunch of good kids, so we are going to use that” advantage, he said.
Liberty has two returning all-state medalists, led by junior Mason Barrett, who won the 106-pound championship last season. Barrett has moved to the 113-pound classification this winter while Brian Contreras will make the jump to 152 after placing fourth last winter at 132.
Hawkins also will rely on veterans William Winegardner (132) and Austin Harris (138).
Liberty opened this season last weekend at the Cumberland Valley Kick Off Classic in Mechanicsberg, Pennsylvania. Barrett, at 120 pounds for this event, placed third along with Colin Dupill (126), Jovon Mitchell (145) and Royce Hall (182). Contreras and Caleb Swinson (160) both finished fourth in the high level tournament that featured 22 teams.
That event was part of a difficult schedule composed by Liberty, which also had a rigorous offseason repertoire.
“Our skill level has increased because we have put the time in,” Hawkins said. “It’s blood, sweat, tears.
“As far as skill level, we are one of the best teams around,” he said.
