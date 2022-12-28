Two years removed from a state title, the Liberty High wrestling team looks to keep the momentum rolling under new coach Jayson Cody.
“I want us to go back and be hard-nosed, aggressive little wrestlers,” Cody said. “I want us to be the kids that no one wants to wrestle, win or lose.”
Taking over the reins from longtime coach Wes Hawkins, Cody has deep roots at Liberty High. He was a four-year Eagle wrestler who graduated in 2015, then competed at NCAA Division III Southern Virginia University through 2019, wresting at 133 and 141 pounds.
He’s spent the past two years as an Eagle assistant under Hawkins, helping Liberty to their Class 4 state title in 2020-21. Cody, 26, teaches at H.M. Pearson Elementary.
Cody is in an enviable spot for a new coach. His highly experienced Eagles appear to have talent for another state championship run. “We have a very old team. We’re going to have a lot of seniors leaving this year, and then next year after that. This will probably be our last good run for a while.”
The 14-weight class lineup is highlighted by junior Noah Hall, a 165-pounder who won a state championship at 145 pounds as a freshman and was third at 145 last year. “What more can I say about Noah Hall,” Cody said. “He only has one loss on his record.”
Senior Evan Cox placed seventh at states at 106 last season and is expected to make another run. Also making states was Ka’Von Bumbrey, who won a match in the state tournament at 220 last year. The senior jumps to 285 this season.
Sophomore 138-pounder Cayden King is expected to make a big jump from his freshman season where he was seeded secondin the district tournament, despite wrestling up at 150.
“Definitely keep your eye out for the name Cayden King, he’s gonna be great,” Cody said.
Cody also feels that seniors Christian Eberhart (120) and Tommy Clark (132) have a good chance to qualify for states this year, as well as juniors Nicholas Cantolupo (150) and Logan Buchanan (175).
Eberhart was a key member of the 2021 state championship winning team as he was among the Eagles’ leading point scorers, while Clark shows a strong resemblance of his coach’s former wrestling style. “I was a mean little wrestler, nobody wanted to wrestle me. Tommy’s the same way,” Cody said.
Cantolupo has already proved to be an important member of the squad as he was named team MVP of the James Wood tournament, collecting two pins and scoring 22 points while finishing second in his weight class.
One of Liberty’s most improved wrestlers is 175-pounder Buchanan, who had multiple pins at the James Wood event in taking third.
Senior Nick Bryant (215), junior Phillip Winegardner (126), and sophomore Joseph Medina (190) also have the potential to qualify for states. Bryant “doesn’t wrestle like a big, heavyweight kid. He’ll hit slide byes, duck unders, and shots, he definitely wrestles really well at 215,” Cody said.
At 126, Winegardner has dropped weight, previously wrestling at 138 and 132, so he could be a tough customer.
The 190-pound Medina was the MVP of the Loudoun County Invitational earlier this year, a victory that won the tournament for the Eagles.
Other contributors include seniors Conor Shadle (144) and Tyler Thompson (157) and junior Marshall Payne (113). Payne was captain of the JV team last year and is now making the jump to varsity, while Shadle is returning from an injury obtained over the summer.
Cody envisions many big things for the Eagles this year.
He sees a tough, relentless squad that will be intimidating to opponents. “I want it to be. ‘They're tough, I don't want to wrestle them,’” Cody said. “I want that to be said about Liberty, that we're just so tough.”
He said even if Liberty loses a match, he wants opponents to remember them. “I want (them to say), ‘Dude, I don't want to wrestle a Liberty kid again just because they're so hard-nosed.’”
