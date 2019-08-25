When third-year Liberty volleyball coach Carrie Marek took over the program in 2017, she projected a five-year timetable for the program to reach consistent stability.
The team showed positive signs of responding that fall, but 2018 told a different story with a 1-18 record. A season-long slew of injuries and medical issues spoiled all attempts to muster continuity and team bonding.
“I think I ran the same lineup twice the entire season,” Marek said.
Her lineup changed constantly, as one player would return only for another or two replacing her on the injury list.
“I hope we will find that to be different this year,” Marek said.
“We have a different chemistry with this team,” she said. “But we haven’t had a lot of practices yet, so I haven’t seen the true potential of what they can do.”
Marek hopes to focus this season on increasing her players’ confidence. She recalled several instances last fall when the Eagles were within reach of victory but suffered mental lapses that foiled the moment.
“Some of the mindset has been ‘Well, we’re Liberty. We haven’t won, so it doesn’t matter,” Marek said. “I want the pride to be back at Liberty. For a long time, the record has not reflected the true heart of the team.”
Last year’s injury surge did help other players develop wider skill sets as Marek often played them out of position. As a result, the returnees are more versatile.
This preseason, Marek has seen solid early play across the forward line and she predicts improved passing among the defensive back court players. But the Eagles also have two new setters.
“I think overall teamwork will shine through,” Marek said. “These girls seem to be looking forward to working together.
“I want to have the fighting spirit,” she said.
Liberty’s senior are Tiffany Shull, Kaci Heinrich, Megan Schram, Madison Daniels and Maci Billick. The other varsity members include Lenea Crockett, Abigail Jones, Sydney Marek, Leslie Quiroz, Kendra Walker, Christina Sloa and Kendall Paige Turner.
