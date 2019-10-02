The Liberty Eagles set a program record for wins in a field hockey season Tuesday by beating Culpeper 5-1 at home in Bealeton to remain undefeated this fall.
That victory gave them an 11-0 record after their program peaked with 10 wins in both 2017 and 2002. So Liberty has amassed a 30-18 run over three seasons after going 12-52 from 2013 to 2016.
Daphne Daymude led the Eagles to their historic win Tuesday by scoring four goals and assisting another. Gretchen Thomas added one goal as Liberty took a 5-0 lead by halftime.
Thomas also finished with two assists while Jordan Cabanban and Emma Miller had one apiece.
Highland cross country
Sophomore Susannah Kirby finished 24th Tuesday to lead the Highland Hawks during the Delaney Athletic Conference No. 2 regular season race at Randolph Macon Academy.
She posted a time of 29 minutes, 3 seconds, while eighth grader Madisyn Carter finished 34th in 31:17 with junior Peyton Dofflemyer ending in 37:47 and sophomore Isabella Ormiston running a 40:12 race.
“We are very proud of all runners for showing grit and giving it their all,” Hawks co-coach Adam Rossi said. “Races like RMA push us to new limits mentally and physically – reminding one of how far they have come and how much they can still improve.”
For Highland’s boys, junior Luke Stern finished in 29:57, while freshman Sammy Foosaner ran a 31:38 race with freshman Tim Hubbard ending in 35:19 and senior Andrew Debes finishing in 46:53.
Highland boys soccer 3, Benedictine 0
The Highland Hawks earned their fourth consecutive win Monday by beating Benedictine’s boys soccer team on the road in Richmond.
Matt Hoerner and Will Garr had one goal and one assist each to give Highland a 7-1-1 record (4-0 Delaney Athletic Conference).
“It was a great way to start the week,” Hawks coach Rich Ashley said.
Hoerner scored the winning goal on a free kick only 9 minutes, 18 seconds into the first half after fellow center midfielder Santiago Moreno drew a foul in the 18-yard box. Less than four minutes later, Garr scored after Hoerner played a ball from the middle of the field to the left side. Garr drove from outside of the 18-yard box to create space for a shot in the middle of the field and score with a low shot in the left corner.
Then outside midfielder David Light scored the Hawks’ final goal 13:55 into the second half after earning his first start of the season. He scored with an assist from Garr, who dribbled into the 18-yard box from the left flank and played the ball forward to Light.
Goalkeeper Brennan Bosque, meanwhile, helped Highland record its third shutout of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.