Liberty High’s Ryan Wilson-McCoy placed third in the boys triple jump at the prestigious Virginia Showcase 2023 meet in Virginia Beach last weekend.
By recording a distance of 45-3, he obliterated the former Liberty school record of 44-3, met the state-qualifying standard and qualified for the national indoor track championship.
Other county track stars also shined.
Kettle Run senior Ashley Nickerson cleared a personal best of 11 feet, two inches to win the USC Sprint National Pole Vault Summit in Reno. She was the top vaulter in a 16-girl field.
Elsewhere, Fauquier junior Cassidy Scott won the invitational section of the 1,000-meter run at the Virginia Showcase meet in two minutes, 55.19 seconds for a winning margin of 2.46 seconds.
And Liberty’s girls 800-meter quartet of Maya Turner, Janet Adu-Gyamfi, Isabelle Cavins and Amara Collins produced a state-meet qualifying time of 1:49.69 in their Virginia Showcase race.
