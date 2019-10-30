Liberty junior Sam Rodman won the boys championship Tuesday during the Class 4 Northwestern District cross country meet at Central High in Woodstock.
He finished in 15 minutes, 45.8 seconds to help the Eagles place fifth as a team with a score of 120, while Fauquier’s girls led all county teams with a fourth-place finish (82). Millbrook (38) won the girls team title while while James Wood (58) won the boys championship. Fauquier’s boys took sixth (124) and Kettle Run finished seventh (162) while the Cougars’ girls placed sixth (185) and the Eagles took seventh (190).
Behind Rodman, Liberty’s Matthew Anderson took 16th (17:12.1) with Conner Rogers 25th (17:35.7), Owen Rogers 32nd (17:53.3) and Micah Carroll 46th (18:38).
Brian Bolles led Fauquier’s boys by placing ninth (16:40.1) with Jonas Reutezel 27th (17:38.4), Stephen Hiner 28th (17:44.5), John Paccassi 29th (17:46.4) and Peter Paccassi 31st (17:51).
For Kettle Run’s boys, Parker Saville finished 18th (17:15.4) with Noah Lenky 33rd (18:02.8), Andrew McGonegal 34th (18:07.2), Ethan Martin 37th (18:08.4) and Jackson Rolando 40th (18:21).
In the girls competition, Fauquier’s Abigail Gray led all county runners by placing sixth (19:25.3) while teammate Kiki Wines took 16th (20:28.7) with Shelby Rosenberger 17th (20:28.8), Eva Del Gallo 21st (20:42.1) and Annalie Delgallo 22nd (20:43.6).
The Cougars’ Becca Harkness finished 19th (20:40.7) with Jada Dudley 31st (21:25.4), Rachel Grant 40th (22:57.4), Kaiya Stone 46th (23:44.2) and Alyssa Julaton 49th (24:04.2).
For the Eagles, Maya Turner took 30th (21:22.7) with Alaina Merek 73th (22:02.2), Kayla Lope 38th (22:16.5), Lilly Wingo 42nd (23:25) and Natalie Taylor 43rd (23:31.7).
Kettle Run golf
Kettle Run’s Gabby Finan tied for 52nd Monday during the VHSL Girls Open state meet at Heritage Oaks Golf Club in Harrisonburg.
She shot a 17-over-par 87 with four pars, finishing the front nine with a 42 and the back nine with a 45.
Last season, Finan became the first Kettle Run golfer in history to play in the Girls Open, finishing 48th with a two-round score of 188.
