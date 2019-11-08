Liberty’s Sam Rodman and Fauquier’s Brian Bolles earned state berths Thursday during the Class 4 Region C cross country meet in Winchester.
Rodman placed sixth in the boys race with a time of 16 minutes, 28.7 seconds while Bolles took ninth in 16:48.7.
Abigail Gray added a 26th-place finish in the girls race to help the Falcons take seventh (155 points) behind champion Loudoun Valley (32), while the Vikings also won the boys competition (16).
