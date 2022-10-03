football_Kettle Run vs Liberty-3_KR Sam Rodgers touchdown, LHS JonJon Vescogni_20220930.jpg

Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers runs a short pass for a long touchdown in the first quarter of the Cougars' Sept. 30 home game against Liberty.

Kettle Run High football coach Charlie Porterfield used what might sound like unconventional psychology to get his players ready for Friday’s game with Liberty.

He told them to embrace the rain, get muddy and have fun.

football_Kettle Run vs Liberty-9_LHS Noah Hall touchdown run_20220930.jpg

Liberty running back Noah Hall dives across the goal line for a rushing touchdown Sept. 30 at Kettle Run.
football_Kettle Run vs Liberty-13_LHS N Green (50) K Obannion (30) tackle KR Trey Western_20220930.jpg

Liberty defenders Nathan Green (50) and Kavon Obannion (30) tackle Kettle Run receiver Trey Western during a Sept. 30 game in Vint Hill.
football_Kettle Run vs Liberty-27_KR Trey Western (10) interception, called back_20220930.jpg

Kettle Run's Trey Western (10) intercepts a deflected pass from Liberty quarterback Austin Mawyer (9) during the Cougars' Sept. 30 home game; the play was negated by a penalty.
football_Kettle Run vs Liberty-32_KR Sam Rodgers tackles LHS Noah Hall_20220930.jpg

Kettle Run's Sam Rodgers tackles Liberty running back Noah Hall just short of the goal line during 4th quarter of the Cougars' Sept. 30 home game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.