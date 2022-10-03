Kettle Run High football coach Charlie Porterfield used what might sound like unconventional psychology to get his players ready for Friday’s game with Liberty.
He told them to embrace the rain, get muddy and have fun.
“You rarely get a game in the rain. You can play all four years and never have a rain game. My message was, “Enjoy it,’’’ Porterfield said.
Rains from Hurricane Ian, which mostly arrived after halftime, never dampened this entertaining spectacle of offensive firepower. Nor did the players get all that grimey.
In the end, the two-time Northwestern District champion Cougars won 49-42 by proving slightly more explosive than up-and-coming Liberty.
The 1-4 Eagles, whose subpar record is influenced by a difficult schedule, proved to be a handful though, taking the early lead and keeping the game close all night. The game was tied three times before the Cougars took a 35-21 halftime edge and eventually held off the hard-charging Eagles, whose hopes were finally extinguished despite a late TD.
“It was a back-and-forth battle the whole game. I was very impressed with them in person. I knew they were good. They were better in person,” said Porterfield.
Liberty coach Travis Buzzo was extremely pleased with the emergence of running back Noah Hall to balance an aerial attack headlined by passing wizard Austin Mawyer, who threw for 242 yards and four TDs. Eagle receivers Tyler Caporaletti and Joey Triplett were two deadly targets who constantly got open.
“I thought on offense we executed. Defensively, we’re a couple of errors away and we need to keep improving on special teams,” said Buzzo. “They had an onsides kick they recovered and we had a extra point blocked.”
Due to Hurricane Ian, the game was moved up an hour to 6 p.m. If you came at 7 p.m. you missed eight first half TDs as the two county rivals kept taking the ball into the end zone, keeping the scoreboard operator busy.
Kettle Run quarterback Abram Chumley and receivers Jordan Tapscott and Sam Rodgers fueled this win. Chumley completed 16-of-19 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns. Two more TDs went to the unstoppable Tapscott, who MaxPreps has listed as the No. 1 wide receiver in the state with 837 yards on 35 receptions for an average of 23.9 yards a catch.
Rodgers caught five passes for 176 yards, including three TD passes from Chumley, all in the first half.
“This is a game where Sammy had a huge game. It’s not only good for him personally but he built confidence with his QB. As a head coach, it’s great to see guys step up and make plays,” said Porterfield. “We have lots of weapons.”
Liberty also displayed its offensive talent, moving upfield all night and displaying balance.
“Look at the last two weeks, we’re averaging 41 points and had 900 yards in total offense with almost 450 yards on the ground,” said Buzzo, whose Eagles blasted Culpeper 40-13 on Sept. 16. “We’re doing exactly what we want to do. Can it translate into wins? We need to keep grinding and improving.”
Liberty scored the first TD of the night on a Mawyer pass before Kettle Run stormed back with two straight TDs.
Tapscott took a shallow route and went 56 yards to tie it at 7-7 after Andrew Curry’s extra point kick, then Chumley connected with Rodgers on another shallow route, good for 46 yards and a 14-7 lead.
The high-scoring first quarter ended 14-14 after Hall’s 12-yard TD run.
Kettle Run regained the lead at 21-14 on Peyton Mehaffey’s 9-yard TD run, but the Eagles again responded as Hall ran 19 yards to tie it.
Rodgers added his second and third TDs of the half—both long ones -- as the Cougars took a 35-21 halftime lead. Rodgers went 69 yards on a double move, then caught a 58-yard TD bomb up the middle of the field.
But the Eagles were not done. They scored the first TD of the third quarter on a great play by Mawyer, who rolled to his right. With room to run for the first down, he instead found Caporaletti in the back of the end zone for a 15-yard TD connection that made it 35-28.
Kettle Run always had answers, with Chumley hitting Tapscott for a 32-yard TD to make it 42-28.
Liberty responded again, pulling to 42-34 with 4:47 left when Mawyer threw a 20-yard TD to Triplett.
In this game of back-and-forth, each team scored one more time. Kettle Run made it 49-34 on Colton Quaker’s 1-yard run with 2:02 left. Quaker ran 12 times for 90 yards.
Liberty stormed down the field to score again as Mawyer hit Triplett on a 6-yard TD strike, then Caporaletti for two points to make it 49-42 with 43 seconds left.
A long onsides kick into open space was tracked down and the Cougars ran out the clock.
Despite allowing seven TDs, Liberty’s defense showed moxie in the second half, stopping several drives, one with an interception. Late in the game, Kettle Run converted a fourth-and-one when Quaker, who had been mostly held in check, broke loose for 55 yards.
“We made mistakes in the first half and they went for five touchdowns. We fixed some things. The defense, it was mental errors,” said Buzzo, who thought his team was three plays away from a win.
“Did our kids play hard? Yes. Give credit to Kettle Run. They have a phenomenal football team,” Buzzo said.
Porterfield ended up praising both teams for good sportsmanship and a well-played game in the elements.
“Like I said, you play those guys it's gonna be a tough one. We knew coach Buzzo would have his guys ready to go,” he said. “They had a good game plan.
“We knew with the weather, it will be a battle. As it turned out, the rain held off until after the half. We hit some big plays in the first half. They were right there with us."
Porterfield praised his special teams for a great night, loving how they handled Liberty's short kicks, executed an onsides kick and blocked an extra point. "It's important for the guys to learn special teams is just as important as offense and defense. That's what a playoff game feels like," he said.
“I was pleased with the outcome. We staked our claim as the best team in the county,” said the Cougar coach.
Kettle Run visits Fauquier (0-6, 0-2) Friday, while Liberty (0-1 district) hosts Sherando (4-2, 2-0), which is tied with the Cougars in first.
