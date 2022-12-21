The atmosphere for any rivalry game is always going to be electric, and Friday night’s Kettle Run at Liberty boys basketball showdown delivered four super-charged quarters.
In the first Fauquier County head-to-head boys matchup of the season, the Eagles staved off the Cougars’ comeback bid for a thrilling 51-49 victory in front of a raucous crowd in Bealeton.
Led by Joe Minor, the Eagles opened the game on fire, sinking three 3-pointers to lead 23-11 at the end of the first quarter.
Liberty went up by 16 but the game had more runs to come, as the teams proved no lead is ever safe in intense local matchups. In the end, it was advantage Liberty as Minor scored a game-high 21 points to give the Eagles a huge Northwestern District win and bragging rights --- for now.
“Young team, young season, you got to find a way to win,” said Liberty coach Pat Frazer, whose team improved to 3-4 and 1-1 in the Northwestern District. “It wasn't pretty there at the end, but sometimes you just got to find a way. I'll take a district win.”
“We play a rivalry game; it's always going to be close. It's always going to go back and forth,” said Kettle Run first-year coach Demond Tapscott, whose Cougars fell to 2-3 and 0-2 in district play.
Coming off a 58-39 loss to Sherando earlier in the week, Frazer was impressed. “Defensively there were definitely some stops where we did a tremendous job,” he said.
Riding the hot hand of senior forward Minor, Liberty raced to a 12-point first quarter lead. “That’s huge. It helped us win and it helped our confidence,” Frazer said.
Minor’s 21 points included 10 in the first quarter on three bullseyes from behind the arc. “Tyreke Smith getting into the lane and coming off and finding Joe Minor. I mean, some of that stuff is just beautiful to watch. I was really proud of them,” Frazier said.
Junior guard Andrew Ryman also played well, scoring 12 points, and forwards John Logan and Xavier Banks were all over the boards. “Ryman always brings it,” Frazier said. “And I thought John Logan, especially Xavier Banks, did a heck of a job in there.”
Despite the Eagles’ early success, Kettle Run went on a lightning-fast 8-0 run to cut Liberty’s lead to 34-26 at halftime.
Highlighted by back-to-back layups by Warren Bernard, the run was capped off with a steal and fast break layup by junior forward Sean Martin one second before the halftime buzzer. “I'd say when we get down, we do show the grit to fight our way back in the game,” Tapscott said.
Senior guard Damen Tapscott led the Cougars with 13 points, including seven in the fourth quarter, and junior forward Bernard provided a spark off the bench.
“Warren Bernard’s performance on the rebounds, he was our jolt, and it's probably because of him that kept us in the game,” Tapscott said.
Knowing there was a half to play, Tapscott said his message was, ‘Stay in character.”
In a low scoring third quarter, the Cougars cut the lead to two following a 3-pointer in the right corner by Bernard, but the Eagles recovered to lead 43-36 after three.
Liberty rebuilt the lead to 10 with under four minutes remaining, but Kettle Run refused to go away. Capitalizing on turnovers and missed free throws, the Cougars cut the lead to 50-47 with under a minute remaining.
A missed Kettle Run free throw, followed by Minor’s free throw put the game on ice as the Eagles led 51-47 with just a few seconds remaining.
Tapscott called the tough loss a learning experience. “I don’t want to be peaking now. Now is where I get all the wrinkles out,” Tapscott said. “We played below what our norm is. A lot of turnovers, a lot of mistakes.”
Frazer was relieved to see his Eagles rewarded with a key win. “This team is getting better. For these guys, they come to work every day and they work hard and they're a lot of fun to be with. So, we're just going to get better.”
“Demond is doing a great job there,” Frazer said. “He played on the first team I helped coach at Fauquier, so, kind of neat to see it all go full circle.”
