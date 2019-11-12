An undefeated regular season and a state semifinal appearance have never coincided in one football season for the Liberty Eagles.
Perhaps 2019 will be the year.
Liberty (10-0) needs only three victories in the Region 4C playoffs to advance to the Class 4 state semifinals with a 13-0 record. But the Eagles have reached that level of the playoffs only four times in the program’s 26-year history, losing in the state semifinals during 2014, 2011, 2001 and 1998.
“We just keep talking about states, states, states,” Liberty senior Justin Lawson said. “It would be great if we go to the state championship and win it all, but right now we’ve just have to take it one game at a time.”
The Eagles’ previous long undefeated runs ended prior to state thanks to region losses in 2004 (10-1), 2003 (11-1) and 2001 (11-1).
So Liberty will try to avoid an early region loss Friday during a quarterfinal game at home against Loudoun County (6-4). The Eagles are one of two No. 1 seeds in the region (effectively the No. 2 seed overall) after winning the Class 4 Northwestern District championship, while the Dulles District's Raiders are one of two No. 4 seeds (effectively the No. 8 seed overall).
“The Dulles District’s going to have some fits,” Fauquier High coach Karl Buckwalter said of facing the Eagles.
His Falcons (4-6) finished the season Nov. 8 with a 42-12 loss to Liberty, which won the Bird Bowl for a 17th consecutive season.
“They’ve got everything,” Buckwalter said of the Eagles. “They’ve got size, they’ve got speed, they’ve got athletes running around. So they’re going to be a tough out.”
The Eagles did not qualify for region play last season with a 5-5 record, and they lost in the 2018 Region 4C final to Sherando, 33-21.
So Liberty has an 18-14 all-time playoff record, and a state final appearance has rarely seemed as obtainable as this season. The Eagles, with first-year coach Travis Buzzo, rank third among all Class 4 teams in the VHSL power-point ratings, behind Region 4C Broad Run (10-0) and Region 4D Salem (9-1).
“Since like 10 years ago in FYF (Fauquier Youth Football) we’ve been thinking about this football season,” Liberty senior Jordan Hicks said. “We’ve just been so ready.”
