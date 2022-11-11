The Liberty High competition cheer team finished third at the Class 4 state meet Saturday in Richmond.
Grafton won the state title with 243 points, followed by Hanover with 226 and the Eagles with 225.5.
“We might have come in third at states, but I have never felt more like a winner,” said co-coach Katie Waddle. “Our kids have maintained the strong foundation and high expectations of the Liberty cheerleading program, and I have never been more proud to be an Eagle.”
Liberty was third after the first round and in the thick of the fight for the title. Grafton had a sizable lead with 233.5 points, followed by Jefferson Forest (225) and Liberty (223.5).
“After round one we gathered everyone together and we really honed in on the few things that we could do to improve. It is hard to compete last, especially when you are going after so many talented teams,” Waddle said.
“We got lots of comments about how crowd effective our cheer was, and after second round one judge even congratulated us on performing two solid clean routines both round.”
Waddle praised seniors Bailey Allen, Kendall Johnson, Brennon Keller, Keeley Lewis, Hailey Marquise, and Kira Thomas “as well as their parents who have consistently stood by us and supported the growth of our program over the years.
“We all know the importance of having a village who supports you, and our village is so strong,” she said.
