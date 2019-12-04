British writer and teacher Amelia Barr once wrote, "It is always the simple that produces the marvelous."
Liberty girls basketball coach Quynh Nguyen is emphasizing that theme with three simple teachings for her players. She wants them to “Get better every day. Know your role. Do your job.”
Liberty finished last season on a pronounced upswing by winning five of its last nine games to end with a 6-18 record as solid chemistry developed after a 1-14 start. Nguyen hopes to maintain that momentum despite some changes to the roster. Gone is leading scorer, quality rebounder and four-year letterman Maggie Williams, now at NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins in West Virginia.
Williams, a Northwestern all-district first-team honoree, helped stabilize Liberty after 6-foot-3 senior Kinsley Lewis suffered a pre-Christmas shoulder injury that ended her season. Lewis, now at Division I Radford University, still earned all-district second-team status, emphasizing her sizable contributions when healthy.
Senior Tiffany Shull and junior Jazzmin White are returning starters who headline a core of six returnees that should lead the way this season.
“The leadership from our returners has definitely made the transition easier for our newcomers,” Nguyen said. “I emphasize that anyone is able to be a leader on our team, whether verbally or by example. They can set the standards and lead others.”
Nguyen was pleased with her girls’ offseason improvement. Several played travel basketball, and Liberty competed in summer and fall leagues. Dedication in the weight room under Ben Defibaugh has helped with increased strength, speed, size and skills.
“They have worked hard on ball handling and the ability knock down shots,” Nguyen said. “Our effort is always good. That is one of the best things about this team.”
Liberty’s nucleus also includes seniors Aleya Jenkins, Kaitlyn Strayer, Mackenzie Wilis and Jewel Reynolds. Plus, senior post Makenzie Teed (6-1) returned after a year away from the program. The remaining varsity newcomers include junior Keely Crane, sophomores Emma Costanzo, Allison Corvin and Robin Morton, and freshmen Brianna Gutierrez and Lauren Leatherman.
“The new girls give us some quickness, ball handling and depth at the guard position,” Nguyen said. “We won’t rely so heavily on the low post anymore. I think we will have a balanced attack this year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.