g basketball_Liberty vs Warren-6_LHS Bri Gutierrez, WCHS Lacie Glascock_20221212.jpg

Liberty's Bri Gutierrez drives past Warren County's Lacie Glascock during the Eagles' Dec. 12 home win.
g basketball_Liberty vs Warren-22_LHS Lauren Leatherman, WCHS Ariel Rogers_20221212.jpg

Liberty's Lauren Leatherman fends off pressure from Warren County's Ariel Rogers during the Eagles' Dec. 12 home win.
g basketball_Liberty vs Warren-12_LHS Ines Villalonga_20221212.jpg

Liberty's Ines Villalonga shoots during the Eagles' Dec. 12 home win over Warren County.
g basketball_Liberty vs Warren-23_LHS Jasmine Amini, WCHS Lacie Glascock, Ariel Rogers_20221212.jpg

Under pressure from Warren County's Lacie Glascock and Ariel Rogers, Liberty's Jasmine Amini looks for a shot during the Eagles' Dec. 12 home win.
g basketball_Liberty vs Warren-24_LHS Carleigh Cameron_20221212.jpg

Liberty's Carleigh Cameron passes to Bri Gutierrez during the Eagles' Dec. 12 home win over Warren County.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.