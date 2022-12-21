Liberty High girls basketball coach Marc Costanzo welcomes two starters back this year in all-purpose floor leader Bri Gutierrez and team captain Lauren Leatherman, a gritty senior.
Gutierrez leads the team in scoring at 10 points a game and has been the team’s go-to so far.
“Bri is an all-purpose player. She is our strongest point guard and our strongest offensive threat. When she’s on it opens up a lot for us,” Costanzo said.
Leatherman leads the team in rebounding. “Lauren gives everything she has. She’s a tough rebounder and is one everyone looks up to,” Costanzo said of the team captain.
The rest of the lineup is new, with foreign exchange student Ines Villalonga contributing in a major way. The talented 6-foot small forward is averaging seven points a game and has been a welcome addition to the lineup. “She started here at Liberty in the fall. We are absolutely happy to see her at tryouts and come out. She gives us potential,” Costanzo said. “We are excited to see her potential as the season progresses and she learns the system.”
Despite her height, Villalonga is not a post player. She likes to operate from the perimeter and drive and hit outside shots, which makes her very dangerous.
Her personality has also been a delight. “Ines is a bright spot on the team. All the girls get along great with her. She adds another dimension to the camaraderie. The girls enjoy her. She’s very talkative. Being new to the county and new to the school, she’s been very well-received,” Constanzo said.
Constanzo said Villalonga is from Mallorca, a large Spanish island in the Mediterranean Sea.
Other Liberty starters include sophomore shooting guard Carleigh Cameron and junior post player Jazz Amini. “Jazz is our main post player. She was on varsity last year but did not get a lot of minutes. She worked on her post moves in the offseason and stepped it up this this year. She’s more of inside scorer, which we need,” Costanzo said.
Cameron, who played JV last year, is described as a scrappy player who has emerged as a reliable presence at shooting guard and has a bright future since she’s only a sophomore.
Kaylen Ulloa is a backup point guard getting a lot of time. She started Monday against James Wood.
The rest of the 10-player roster includes senior Makayla Sawyer, juniors Asya Thomas and Merrit Rodman and sophomore Dominique Quinn.
The Eagles are 1-6, with their lone win a 47-43 victory over Warren County. The Eagles are 0-3 in Northwestern District play with losses to Sherando 70-45, Kettle Run 64-28, and James Wood 45-15, so there is work to be done.
“Right now it’s putting together four complete quarters. We can be flat in the first half, then lights out in the second half,” Costanzo said.
“Our main focus is defense and maximum effort.”
He called the Warren County victory “something to build off,” and is looking forward to an upcoming Christmas tournament in Fredericksburg where he expects his Eagles to be competitive.
Costanzo sees improvement down the road, noting the Cedar Lee Middle School squad is 8-0, and often feeds Liberty some excellent players. Costanzo is in his second year as head coach at Liberty, following three years as assistant coach and eight years at Cedar Lee.
“Our (Eagle) JV is above .500 this year and we have some prospects there and there’s a good group in the JV program. I’m looking forward to the next few years. We should be on the rise,” he said.
