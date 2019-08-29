The Liberty Eagles won’t have their traditional four team captains this football season.
With a returning starter at 13 of 22 positions, first-year head coach Travis Buzzo had too many seasoned players from which to choose.
“So much experience that I don’t think it’s fair to say, ‘Just these four are captains,’” Buzzo said.
He instead chose 10 players to compose a leadership committee, and a rotation of them will serve as the four captains each game.
That’s one of the few changes in Liberty’s program since seven-year head coach Sean Finnerty left the team Dec. 13 to take the same position at nearby Patriot High. Buzzo took over Jan. 9 following three seasons as an Eagles assistant coach and four as a Liberty player after growing up on the sidelines during the 10 seasons his father, Tommy, spent as the Eagles’ head coach.
“It’s been a good transition,” Travis Buzzo said. “I’ve been in the program since ’96. It’s not like I’m making drastic changes, but it takes a minute or two for the kids to realize, ‘I’ve got to do it different to get to where we want to be.’”
They certainly want to be in the playoffs after missing the region cut in 2018 with a 5-5 record. Over the previous 10 seasons, the Eagles earned nine region berths.
“Our special teams needs work,” Buzzo said. “If we improve that, than we can truly do something this year.
“I think the sky’s the limit,” he said. “If our group can focus and do it the Liberty way, we can be very special. If we get distracted … it won’t be as successful as it should be.”
Liberty’s defensive secondary could lead the Eagles’ charge toward the Class 4 Region C playoffs thanks to four returning starters in Tre’Von White, Keegan Shipe, Justin Lawson and A.J. Johnson. Bryan Barnes joined that starting unit as one of eight defensive backs who have varsity playing time.
“The amount of experience on the back end of our D – with our DBs and linebackers – that’s really helping with the youth of our D-line,” said Buzzo, who uses a 3-3-5 base defense. “I think that’s why we’re developing as quick as we are.”
Liberty’s other defensive returning starters are nose guard Jordan Woodson and linebacker Fred Harris. Buzzo expects five other linebackers to rotate in and out of each game.
“In my four years, this is the best linebacker corps we’ve have,” he said.
White and Lawson also help compose an experienced offensive unit for Liberty as returning starters at wide receiver along with Wyatt Hicks. They are catching passes this season from a quarterback with no varsity experience, junior Dylan Bailey.
But, in his first true preseason action Friday, Bailey impressed with five touchdowns. He ran for one and threw four, including a pair to Lawson, during a 32-20 scrimmage win over Brooke Point.
An experienced group of receivers “really helps a first-year varsity quarterback,” Buzzo said. “I knew if he had success early he would ride that wave. It was really good that he knocked the nerves out.”
An offensive line with four returning starters also helped. Behind that experienced group, Buzzo plans to use a run-focused spread offense this season, but it will feature a lot of run-pass option plays. On such RPOs, Bailey passed for about 100 yards in that scrimmage.
“If the [defensive] numbers are there, we’ll pass,” Buzzo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.