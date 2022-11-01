It was a high stakes showdown that offered Liberty the chance for glory and celebration.
If the Eagles could beat Handley last Friday in Bealeton on Senior Night, they’d earn one of the four playoff spots in the seven-team Northwestern District.
Wearing spiffy never-worn-before khaki camouflage uniforms representing the Army National Guard, Liberty seemed on the way to a playoff-clinching victory.
But it was not to be.
After leading by 11 in the second half, the Eagles lost 46-43, meaning they’ll likely miss the playoffs for the third straight year.
“We’ve got to move past this and get ready for Fauquier. I told them how proud I was of them in a losing effort. We were right there,” said coach Travis Buzzo.
Even if they beat Fauquier (0-9) in Friday’s Bird Bowl, Liberty (2-3 district, 3-6 overall) needs sixth-place James Wood (1-4) to shock Handley (2-3, 6-3) Saturday to make the playoffs.
The high-scoring Eagles looked playoff-bound after a huge 35-29 win over Sherando on Oct. 7, but have dropped crucial games to Millbrook and Handley, as well as a competitive loss to Kettle Run.
“We’re 3-6 but if you change a play or two in each game we’re 7-2 and we’re in the driver’s seat in this district,” said Buzzo. “We are not mathematically out, we need some help."
The back-and-forth game saw Liberty surge ahead late in the second quarter and go ahead 35-24 early in the third quarter.
From there, the Judges ripped off 22 unanswered points to lead 46-35 with 9:28 left in the fourth quarter.
Liberty still had its chances. Star junior quarterback Austin Mawyer’s 8-yard TD pass to Joey Triplett and two-point conversion pass to Triplett to cut the Handley lead to 46-43 with 4:21 left. Mawyer ended up with five TD passes.
But Handley mercilessly ran out the clock, as star running back Emerson Fusco took the ball seven straight times from the Handley 33, earning three first downs providing the Judges with a victory that likely put them in the playoffs.
Fusco, who powered for 173 yards and three TDs, was the Judges’ main instrument of destruction. He also hurt Liberty with a fourth down run that led to an eventual TD.
“He’s a phenomenal football player. The gameplan was to try to get him to go side to side and not vertical. I thought we did a decent job,” Buzzo said.
“If you look at the total numbers, we gained over 500 yards and outgained them by 100.”
After trailing Handley 7-0 and 14-7, Liberty picked up steam, scoring on two straight possessions to lead 21-14 on Mawyer’s 1-yard pass to Tyler Caporaletti and a 28-yard Mawyer TD throw to Jayden Ulloa.
After Handley tied it at 21-21, Noah Hall ran 14 yards for a TD as Eagles burst in front 28-21. With a chance to score before halftime, Mawyer threw an interception, leading to a 33-yard field goal by Bryce Pollak, leaving the Eagles ahead 28-24 at the half.
The Eagles recovered a pooch kick to open the second half and scored again as Mawyer rolled out and hit Triplett, who went low to scoop up the ball just above the turf for a 24-yard TD to put the Eagles ahead 35-24 after Aden Peters’ kick.
With the entire second half left and the high-flowing volume of points, it was hard to believe the Eagles would score only one more time.
But Liberty’s next three possessions were empty as the Judges roared back to go from 11 behind to 11 ahead and ruin Liberty’s Senior Night.
“As unhappy as I am and the kids are, we’ve got a new mission at hand,” said Buzzo about Friday’s matchup at Fauquier (0-9).
