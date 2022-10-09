football_Liberty vs Sherando-27_LHS winning fumble recovery_20221007.jpg

Liberty's Dom Coles (6) and Payton Harris (10) celebrate after the Eagles recovered a fumble inside their own 5-yard line with fewer than 3 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, sealing a 35-29 homecoming win against Sherando.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Coy Ferrell

Liberty had multiple heroes in Friday’s amazing 35-29 home win over Sherando that put them back in the thick of the Northwestern District race, but none bigger than senior free safety Dom Coles.

With the Eagles clinging to their hard-earned six-point lead in the closing minutes, Warriors’ dangerous running back Jason Foster burst through the line and was running free to the end zone for what looked like a 69-yard touchdown.

football_Liberty vs Sherando-37_LHS Dre Booth (25)_20221007.jpg

Liberty's Xavier Harris (78) and Dre Booth (25) celebrate after the Eagles won their homecoming game Oct. 7 against Sherando.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-8_LHS Joey Triplett no catch, SHS Ashanti Santiago_20221007.jpg

Sherando cornerback Ashanti Santiago (5) successfully breaks up a pass intended for Liberty wide receiver Joey Triplett (2) during the Eagles' Oct. 7 homecoming game.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-9_LHS Caleb Owens, SHS James Walters (44), Javien Rivera (28)_20221007.jpg

Liberty's Caleb Owens (13) navigates Sherando defenders James Walters (44) and Javien Rivera (28) during the Eagles' Oct. 7 homecoming game.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-16_LHS Tyler Caporaletti catch_20221007.jpg

Liberty wide receiver Tyler Caporaletti hauls in a catch during the Eagles' Oct. 7 homecoming game against Sherando.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-26_LHS Noah Hall, SHS Jake Dann (15)_20221007.jpg

Liberty running back Noah Hall (3) powers forward as Sherando's Jake Dann (15) attempts a tackle Oct. 7.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-7_LHS Kavon Obannion tackles SHS_20221007.jpg

Liberty's Kavon Obannion (30) tackles Sherando wide receiver Ashanti Santiago (5) during the Eagles' Oct. 7 homecoming game.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-36_LHS no52, Austin Mawyer (9), Bristen Umberger (51)_20221007.jpg

Liberty's Mason Woodson (52), Austin Mawyer (9) and Bristen Umberger (51) celebrate after winning their homecoming game against Sherando Oct. 7.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-4_LHS Bristen Umberger, Austin Mawyer touchdown celebration_20221007.jpg

Liberty center Bristen Umberger lifts up quarterback Austin Mawyer after the Eagles scored a touchdown during their Oct. 7 homecoming game.
football_Liberty vs Sherando-54_Liberty Nest_20221007.jpg

Students in the Nest cheer during Liberty High School's Oct. 7 homecoming football win against Sherando.

