Liberty's Dom Coles (6) and Payton Harris (10) celebrate after the Eagles recovered a fumble inside their own 5-yard line with fewer than 3 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, sealing a 35-29 homecoming win against Sherando.
Liberty had multiple heroes in Friday’s amazing 35-29 home win over Sherando that put them back in the thick of the Northwestern District race, but none bigger than senior free safety Dom Coles.
With the Eagles clinging to their hard-earned six-point lead in the closing minutes, Warriors’ dangerous running back Jason Foster burst through the line and was running free to the end zone for what looked like a 69-yard touchdown.
Visions of Foster scoring followed by the go-ahead extra point probably brought chills to the hearts of Eagle Nation. But Coles, using an angle, ran him down, wrestled Foster to the ground at the Liberty 3-yard line.
On the next play, Foster fumbled, with Liberty recovering inside the 5.
Just like that, Liberty’s most important victory in three seasons was nearly secured. Two first down runs by Noah Hall allowed Liberty to run out the clock, leading to emotional chest bumping on the Eagle side. The Warriors (2-1, 4-2) walked off stunned at the dramatic turnaround that took them out of a tie for first.
“Dom Coles ran him down,” praised coach Travis Buzzo. “The guy had an eight-yard head start and 20 yards to go. He closed the gap and got to him to the ground. It was huge.”
Equally important of course was Foster’s fumble on the next play. When asked who recovered it, Buzzo said, “I saw all 11 running to the sidelines. I have no idea.”
Further review revealed it was junior linebacker Dre Booth on the hit, with the recovery by Hall.
“It was a perfect hit with his shoulder pad,” said Buzzo of Booth’s play. “You couldn’t have drawn it up any better. Right where the ball was, he delivered the blow and the ball popped out.”
Friday’s victory was truly inspirational as the Eagles overcame a 29-14 deficit by scoring the last 21 points. In the game's final three minutes, Liberty changed the narrative of their season, which featured tough losses to good teams.
“We’ve just finally come together as a team in my opinion,” said senior receiver Joey Triplett, who caught the game-tying touchdown and a two-point conversion pass early in the fourth quarter, both from star sophomore quarterback Austin Mawyer.
The winning TD came on an 18-yard pass from Mawyer to Andrew Ryman with 2:54 left. Coming on fourth and 10, Mawyer was flushed out of the pocket before finding Ryman in the front part of the end zone.
“It was a broken play, they knocked our receiver down. I stepped up and took a shot,” said Mawyer, referencing a Sherando penalty on the play.
“It was a little bit of an improv. We called a play to the right and they did a good job of not letting Austin go to his right. Joey was covered pretty well,” said Buzzo.
Coming off a tough 49-42 loss to Kettle Run, the Eagles were challenged by another top district contender in a game that could have gone either way.
Liberty sent a strong message by scoring the opening TD on game’s first drive, going 65 yards on seven plays to lead 7-0 on Hall’s 2-yard run off a strong cut move with 9:12 left in the first quarter.
Sherando responded in two plays as quarterback Kaden Bryant hit A.J. Santiago behind the secondary for a 75-yard strike up the left sideline. The TD came just 32 seconds after the Eagles scored.
Liberty took a 14-7 early in the second quarter thanks to another long drive that took nearly nine minutes. Mawyer scored on a 1-yard QB sneak and Aden Peters added the kick.
Sherando scored quickly to make it 14-13 as Foster hit a big hole and raced 28 yards for a TD. The extra point kick was blocked by Dre Booth.
Sherando bolted ahead 21-14 with 5:13 left in the second quarter as Bryant hit Santiago on a long crossing route, good for a 30-yard TD. Gavyn Blye ran for two points as the Warriors took their first lead and started a run of 16 straight points
Liberty threatened before halftime, with a Mawyer TD pass to Triplett called back by penalty.
Each team had a turnover early in the second half, before Bryant hit the lethal Santiago for his third TD of the night on a 44-yard pass.
That play hit like a dagger, putting the Eagles in a 29-14 hole after Blye again ran for two points with 5:21 left in the third quarter.
Liberty began its comeback with a six-play, 67-yard drive, highlighted by Mawyer’s 44-yard pass to Hall, who got open up the right sideline as Mawyer was flushed out of the pocket. Three plays later, Mawyer ran seven yards up the middle for a TD, with Peters’ kick making it 29-21 with 3:01 left in the third quarter.
The Eagles stopped Sherando’s next series with a fourth down sack by Nick Bryant at midfield. Aided by a Sherando penalty, the Eagles scored in three plays as Mawyer hit a streaking Triplett in the right back of the end zone for an 18-yard TD connection.
Needing a two-point conversion to tie, the Eagles got it as Mawyer hit Triplett in the front of the end zone to make it 29-29 with 9:43 left.
Honored at halftime as Homecoming King, Triplett was definitely in the spotlight Friday. “Pretty cool,” said Triplett, who was even used on kickoffs. “I’ve never kicked but I’m good at it,” he said.
Sherando moved into Liberty territory on its next possession, but the drive died as the Eagles made a fourth down stop at the LHS 30.
Taking over with 6:41 left, the Eagles went 70 yards in 11 plays to take the lead. There were some fortunate breaks in the drive as the Eagles recovered two of their own fumbles.
Although Mawyer found Ryman for the lead with 2:54, Peters’ extra point kick hit the right upright, leaving the margin at six points, 35-29.
Moments later, Sherando was on the Eagles' doorstep after Foster's 66-yard burst.
Buzzo thought about letting the Warriors score so they’d have time to get the ball back for a winning drive.
“We wanted to see how the first play went, but we said, 'Let’s let the defense get a play or two.' Let's see if the kids can make a play or get a loss," Buzzo said.
Booth's hit and Foster's fumble happened moments later leading to a signature win.
Buzzo compared it to a 40-35 win over Courtland in 2019, when the Eagles trailed 28-6 and went on to finish 11-1 and win the Northwestern District crown and a Class 4 Region B quarterfinal.
While beating Sherando could be a turning point, Buzzo cautioned, "There's lots of season left. Lots of time left. I don't want to get ahead of ourselves.
"We have a 48-hour rule. The kids are supposed to enjoy it Saturday and Sunday, but Monday it's James Wood week," Buzzo said about Friday's upcoming home game.
