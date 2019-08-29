Coaches often depend on a wave of seniors to carry a season.
But at Liberty this fall, a deep, talented crew of nine juniors with varsity experience serves as the primary foundation for what might turn into one of the best seasons in Eagles history.
“We’re really excited,” said Katie Norman, who will act as co-head coach with her husband, Wade. “We have a huge junior class who are really competitive.
“They’ve been strong since they were freshmen, and they really developed last year,” she said. “Now they are shining.”
Junior Daphne Daymude leads Liberty’s potentially potent attack after making the all-Region 4C a second team last fall. The gifted junior class also includes Gretchen Thomas, Abby Keller, Regan Keys, Jazyn Reynolds, Skyler Hadler, Alexandria Lichty, Olivia Herzog, Riley Hines and Keely Crane. They join seniors Jordan Cabanban, Emma Miller, Erin Strong and Debora Garcia-Ramirez.
“We’ve have a stronger offense than we have had,” said Norman, whose team hasn’t elected captains yet.
“I have so many leaders,” she said.
With a strong forward line and midfield, Norman hopes the Eagles will have a time-of-possession advantage that allows the inexperienced defense to gain experience.
“We’re learning,” Norman said of the newly assembled defense. “I have very dedicated hard-working midfielders, so I think they are going to want it, and they know what it takes.
She expects those midfielders to retreat quickly in certain situations to aid a defense that lost four players to graduation following last season.
“Now they understand that defense is just as, if not more, important than the offensive play,” Norman said.
Crane plays in goal this fall, replacing her sister Noelle, a four-year starter in the cage, the 2018 Class 4 Northwestern all-district first team goalie and an all-Region 4C selection.
Emma Costanzo, Nicole Cabanban, Summer Butler and Denali Daymude round out the varsity lineup, but Norman hasn’t determined a consistent starting lineup.
“I haven’t quite gotten there yet,” she said a with a smile. “I feel we have been in a whirlwind.”
