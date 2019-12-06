Fans of the 2018-19 Liberty boys basketball team will recognize most of the guys on the court this season.
Coach Pat Frazer’s five starters include three returning starters and two subs from the squad that went 10-13 and battled most teams closely into the fourth quarter.
What’s encouraging is that Russell Morton and Sean Doores, two role players from last year, look primed to shine in enhanced roles. Morton is a dead-eye shooter who could lead Liberty in scoring, while Doores has emerged from the shadows.
Both will start alongside lanky 6-foot-2 forward Derrick Brooks and football stars Tre’Von White and Bryan Barnes, two guards getting their basketball legs back after a long, memorable 11-1 gridiron season.
It’s a guard-oriented team with good athleticism.
“They think they’re gonna be good this year and we’ve said it,” Frazer said. “The practices have been good. They’re really good kids and I enjoy it.”
The most experienced players are seniors Brooks, a second team all-Northwestern District selection in Class 4 last season, and Barnes, both in their third year on varsity.
“We look for them to carry a lot,” Frazer said. “Derrick can do a little of everything. He can hit a 15-foot jump shot and take the ball coast-to-coast as well.”
As for Barnes, he’s a versatile guard hoping to have a breakout year. Barnes scored 21 points in a game last year. He can shoot, and rival coaches have noticed him.
“They always talk about the kid with shaggy hair. It’s Bryan. I tell Bryan that says a lot,” Frazer said. “We look for him to do a lot with the ball.”
The other key returnee is Morton, a junior guard who showed flashes of offensive potential last season.
“I’m very excited about Russell. He could be our main scorer. He really could. One game he had 17 points in a row in an offseason game,” Frazer said. “He can shoot the ball and he’s got a great attitude. There were some games last year where he did not get in much, but he’d be smiling the next day at practice. He knew he had to pay his dues.”
One intriguing Eagle story line is the emergence of the 5-10 Doores, a feisty rebounder who will help on the glass. He did not play much last season while on the varsity roster.
“He’s worked on his game,” Frazer said. “He’s not just a kid that hustles, he’s a kid that hustles and plays basketball.
“He’s a small forward but he rebounds like a four (power forward),” Frazer said. “He’s a heck of an offensive rebounder. People will see that. I’m tickled to death.”
Rounding out the starting five is White, a big-play maker in football who plays basketball with the same abandon. White was all-district honorable mention last year.
“He relies on his athleticism,” Frazer said. “He can take to the hole very well and finishes very well. This year we’ll see Tre shoot a little more from the outside.”
Liberty struggled in scrimmages against Stafford and Courtland. Point guard play is evolving, and the loss of star Christian Reames leaves an offensive void.
The team is small with Brooks the tallest starter at 6-2.
“We have some holes,” said Frazer, who expects the usual turbulence and close games in a competitive Northwestern District.
Frazer’s roster has 12 players. Coming off the bench is 6-3 newcomer Dakota Lindsay, who has all-around skills. A legacy player, Dakota’s brothers C.J. and Josh are former Eagle hoopsters, and sister Ashlyn was a valuable starter on the Eagles’ famous state championship team in 2011.
Also bidding for playing time are Hunter Humphries, Coy Shepard and Nehemiah Gaskins. Humphries is up from junior varsity and a good shooter. Shepard is a backup point guard. Gaskins is a 6-2 transfer from Stonewall Jackson.
Rounding out the 12-man lineup are Brian Ryman and Cam Webster. But football star A.J. Johnson hopes to join the team in late December as he recovers from that fall season.
“A.J. will bring energy, speed and intensity,” Frazer said. “He also can handle the ball, so that will free up Russell.”
