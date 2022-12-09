Liberty High boys basketball coach Pat Frazer said he had Eagle parents and colleagues come up to him after the Eagles’ season-opening win and say, “Hey, I like this team. They get after it. They’re spunky.”
It was music to Frazer’s ears.
Now in his 19th year, the veteran coach is crafting an all-new lineup after losing all the experienced players he had. Big man Zach Bailey graduated, as did Dakota Lindsay, Coy Shepard, Chris Richards, Landon Medley and James Fowler.
“We have to take time with things. They’re an inexperienced team, they’re young. Remember in their sophomore and freshman years they played seven games and had 12 practices,” said Frazer, citing the pandemic-affected seasons in 2020.
But he likes the team, which features four starting football players, and says they’re improving rapidly. As motivation, the players are putting personal goals on their phone like, “I want to draw a charge in the game tonight” or “I want to calm down” or dedicate the game to a loved one.
“They come in and work every day. It’s a great group,” Frazer said.
Liberty won its opener 51-18 over Manassas Park.
The lineup features Joe Minor and John Logan as the starting forwards. Both bring rebounding and toughness.
The 6-foot-2 Minor is a junior who is a solid defender with a good outside shot. “Joe is going to be a big contributor. He did a nice job in the first game getting his hands and deflecting a lot of balls. He can shoot from the outside and runs the floor well,” Frazer said.
Logan, a 6-1 senior, was a backup on varsity last year and has emerged as a starter. “He’s a beefy guy that can score underneath, he’s got a post game and can rebound,” Frazer said, adding Logan has joined the track team as shot putter but that it won’t interfere with his hoops.
Xavier Banks, a senior who scored seven points in the season-opener, is a varsity returnee who can play inside at 6-1.
“He does a nice job getting position underneath. For a big guy Xavier runs the floor well,” Frazer said.
The starting point guard is Jayden Curtis, with Tyreke Smith also starting.
Curtis, who was a JV standout last year, had six assists in his varsity debut against Manassas Park. “He can distribute, score and shoot. I love Jayden. He’s a very, very, very intelligent kid. He knows the answers to any question you ask him and he’s a good point guard,” Frazer said.
Smith, who led the JV in scoring last year, is also a starting guard and brings high expectations after collecting 10 rebounds in the opener. “He’s six-feet tall but he gets position and he’s strong. He can shoot the ball too and take it to rack,” said Frazer, who said Smith scored over 20 points in some of his JV games.
Fellow guards Andrew Ryman, C.J Burke, Jayden Ulloa, Zach Billick and Ka’von O’Bannion could get significant playing time.
Ryman, a junior who caught the winning touchdown pass against Sherando in Liberty’s biggest win of the season, also starts and plays point guard. “He’s a good defender, good ballhandler,” Frazer said.
The youngest player on the squad is sophomore C.J. Burke, who could emerge as the Eagles’ top 3-point shooter. “His job is to shoot the basketball. He’s a nice weapon to have,” Frazer said.
The 5-8 Ulloa is another standout Eagle football player. “He plays strong defense. He’s not big but he’s great when we want to mix it up and trap. That’s when his football instincts come in,” Frazer said.
O’Bannion, who had three interceptions in the Bird Bowl against Fauquier, “is another energy guy,” Frazer said.
Another point guard option is Billick, a 5-8 senior who was involved in the program as a freshman before the pandemic. “Like everyone else he’s inexperienced. He’s been working hard and brings great attitude and energy. He can shoot the ball. He’s a defensive-minded guard as well. You’ve got to have those guys off the bench,” Frazer said.
