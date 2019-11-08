Make it 17.
The Liberty Eagles continued their dominance in the Fauquier Times Bird Bowl by beating Fauquier High’s football team 42-12 Friday on the road in Warrenton, giving them 17 consecutive wins in the game.
So Liberty now has a 22-4 record in Bird Bowl history for an overall 28-7 all-time record against the Falcons, including a 14-game winning streak.
“There’s a lot of history,” said first-year coach Travis Buzzo, who also helped build that 17-0 Bird Bowl run as a Liberty lineman. “I can talk about … what it means to the community to continue the streak.
“It’s just Liberty’s tradition,” he said.
Fauquier last beat the Eagles in the 2007 season opener before losing the Bird Bowl in the regular season finale, 33-27. Since Liberty High opened in 1994, only one Falcons football coach has won the Bird Bowl with Tom Ferrell last doing so in 2002.
In the rivalry’s 35 overall games, the Eagles have scored more than twice as many points as Fauquier, 1,029-503. During 2014, Liberty scored the most points of the rivalry’s history by winning 58-21, with the 2017 Eagles ranking second with a 57-13 win. That 2017 victory also tied a record for margin of victory, matching the 2003 Liberty team that won 44-0.
Check back later for a full game story on Liberty’s 42-12 win.
